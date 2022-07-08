IPCA: inflation accelerates to 0.67% in June and reaches 11.89% in 12 months | Economy

The Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA), considered the country’s official inflation, accelerated to 0.67% in June, after registering a rise of 0.47% in May , as announced this Friday (8) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). This is the highest rate for a month of June since 2018, when it stood at 1.26%.

In the year, accumulated inflation is 5.49% – the highest accumulated in the first 6 months of the year since 2015 (6.17%).

In 12 months, it also accelerated to 11.89%against the 11.73% registered in the immediately previous 12 months.

As a result, it has already been 10 consecutive months with annual inflation running above double digits and at a level more than twice above the ceiling of the official target for 2022.

O result came a little lower than expected. Valor Data survey with 40 financial institutions and consultancies estimated an advance of 0.71% in the June rate and an increase of 11.92% in the accumulated in 12 months.

“The result was influenced by the increase in food prices for consumption away from home (1.26%), with emphasis on meals (0.95%) and snacks (2.21%). In recent months, these items have not followed the increase in household foods, such as carrots and tomatoes, and have remained stable. As well as other services that had repressed demand in the pandemic, there is also a resumption in the search for meals away from home. This is reflected in prices”, highlighted the research manager, Pedro Kislanov.

Despite being lower than the rate registered in April, the inflation accumulated in 12 months is the highest for a month of June since 2003, when it was 16.57%.

All nine groups of surveyed products and services had price increases in June. The biggest change was in the Clothing group, with an increase of 1.67%. The biggest impact came from Food and beverages (0.80%), which accounted for 0.17 percentage points of the month’s IPCA.

See the June inflation for each of the groups surveyed:

Food and drinks: 0.80%

Housing: 0.41%

Household items: 0.55%

Clothing: 1.67%

Transport: 0.57%

Health and personal care: 1.24%

Personal expenses: 0.49%

Education: 0.09%

Communication: 0.16%

Inflation villains in the month

Among the items with the greatest individual impact on inflation in the month, the main highlight was the health plan (2.99%), which alone represented 0.10 percentage point of the June IPCA. The result is a direct consequence of the readjustment of up to 15.5% for individual plans authorized by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) on May 26.

In the transport group, the airline tickets soared 11.32%accumulating a high of 122.40% in 12 months.

Among fuels, diesel oil rose 3.82%. On the other hand, gasoline fell by 0.72% and ethanol fell by 6.41%. Electricity (-1.07%) also decreased in comparison with the month of May.

Among foods, the villains of the month were long-life milk (10.72%) and carioca beans (9.74%). On the other hand, there was a decrease in the prices of carrots (-23.36%), onions (-7.06%), potatoes (-3.47%) and tomatoes (-2.70%).

INPC has a rise of 0.62% in May

The National Consumer Price Index (INPC), which calculates inflation for low-income families and is used as a reference for salary readjustments and INSS benefits, rose 0.62% in June, against 0.45% in May.

In the year, the INPC accumulates an increase of 5.61% and, in the last 12 months, of 11.92%, below the 11.90% observed in the 12 immediately previous months.

Expectation of deceleration, but inflation above target for the 2nd year in a row

In 2021, inflation closed the year at 10.06%, well above the target ceiling (5.25%), representing the biggest increase since 2015.

Defined by the National Monetary Council (CMN), the inflation target for 2022 is 3.5% and will only be considered formally fulfilled if it fluctuates between 2% and 5%.

The Central Bank has already officially admitted, however, that the inflation target will be missed in 2022 for the second year in a row.

The financial market reduced the estimate for this year’s IPCA from 8.89% to 7.96%, according to a projection by the Focus bulletin, released this Friday.

Economists have pointed out that the scenario is for inflation to decelerate from July onwards, especially due to tax reduction measures, such as the approved ceiling for charging ICMS on electricity, fuel and other services. The drop in international oil prices in recent days has zeroed out the lag in prices charged by Petrobras at its refineries, also reducing the likelihood of new highs in diesel and gasoline in the short term.

2 of 2 Inflation target — Photo: Arte/g1 Inflation target — Photo: Arte/g1

For next year, the inflation target was set at 3.25%, and it will be considered formally met if it fluctuates between 1.75% and 4.75%.

To try to bring inflation back to the target, the Central Bank has tightened monetary policy further. The basic interest rate (Selic) is currently at 13.25% per year, the highest level since 2016, and the BC has already indicated that interest rates will remain at a high level for a longer period of time.

The imminent approval of the PEC (proposed amendment to the Constitution) that releases billions in public spending just over three months before the elections has raised fears of fiscal uncontrol, pressured the exchange rate and reinforced the bets of a higher rise in the basic interest rate. interest (Selic).