IPCA rises 0.67% in June, driven by the rise in food; data is slightly lower than expected

The Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) rose 0.67% in June compared to May. In May, the monthly growth of the IPCA had been 0.47%. The increase was mainly influenced by the increase of 0.80% in the food and beverage group, which has great weight in the general index (21.26%).

In the year, the accumulated inflation is 5.49% and, in the last 12 months, 11.89%.

The IPCA was slightly below market expectations, as the Refinitiv consensus projected a monthly increase of 0.7% and an annual increase of 11.9%. The data were released this Friday (8) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

“The result was influenced by the increase in food prices for consumption away from home (1.26%), with emphasis on meals (0.95%) and snacks (2.21%). In recent months, these items have not followed the increase in household foods, such as carrots and tomatoes, and have remained stable. As well as other services that had repressed demand in the pandemic, there is also a resumption in the search for meals away from home. This is reflected in prices”, explains the research manager, Pedro Kislanov.

The researcher also highlights another factor that influenced the result of the index in June: the increase in health insurance (2.99%). “In May, the ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency) authorized the readjustment of up to 15.50% in individual plans, effective from May and the cycle ending in April 2023. In the IPCA, there was, in June, the appropriation of the monthly installments of May and June, which greatly impacted this result”, he points out. The health plan was the biggest individual impact on the index for the month (0.10 pp) and boosted the 1.24% increase in the health and personal care group.

In food and beverages, other items that increased in price were long-life milk (10.72%) and carioca beans (9.74%). As a result, food for consumption at home rose 0.63%. But there was also a drop in important items in this group, such as carrots, whose prices had already fallen in May (-24.07%) and continued to decline in June (-23.36%). Among the other essential items on the Brazilian table that had a reduction are onions (-7.06%), potatoes (-3.47%) and tomatoes (-2.70%).

“There are two factors that influence the decline of these foods. The first is the seasonal component: in the first three months of the year, it is still summer and there is rain. This can harm production and, as a consequence, there is a rise in prices. From April to May, the weather starts to get dry and this improves production, supply increases and prices fall. Another point is that these foods had a large price increase in the first months of the year and, with the high comparison base, it is normal for them to decline”, says Kislanov, who also highlights the role of the consumer himself in the fall in the value of food. , when substituting one product for another. “In this case, the retailer is forced to lower prices”, he adds.

In transport, the group with the greatest weight in the general index, the increase was 0.57%, a deceleration compared to the previous month (1.34%). In June, the result was impacted by the 1.20% drop in fuels. Gasoline prices, the most important individual item in the IPCA, dropped 0.72%, while ethanol prices dropped 6.41% and diesel prices rose 3.82%. But the biggest change (11.32%) and the biggest positive impact (0.06 pp) in the group came from airline tickets, which accumulated a high of 122.40% in the year.

“There were still readjustments in urban bus fares and intercity buses in some places, such as Salvador and Aracaju”, emphasizes Kislanov. As a result, urban buses rose by 0.72%.

In clothing, which had the greatest variation among the groups surveyed by the IPCA (1.67%), the highlights were men’s clothing (2.19%) and women’s clothing (2.00%). The prices of children’s clothing (1.49%) and footwear and accessories (1.21%) also increased in June. “This group has been increasing month after month. One of the explanations is the increase in the prices of raw materials, especially cotton. There is also the indirect influence of other factors, such as rising fuel prices”, says the researcher.

In the case of the housing group, inflation of 0.41% is explained by increases in water and sewage rates (2.17%) in some regions of the country, such as Belém, São Paulo, Campo Grande and Curitiba. On the negative side, electricity fell by 1.07%, after having fallen by 7.95% in May. Since April, the green tariff flag has been in effect, in which there is no additional charge for electricity.

The research manager takes stock of inflation in the first half of 2022. “In the first quarter of the year, the highlight was the rise in food products, such as carrots. In March and April, there was an increase in the prices of gasoline and pharmaceutical products. In this second quarter, we observed a reduction in the level of the general index, which was above 1% and, in May, it went to 0.47% and in June, to 0.67%”, evaluates Kislanov.

(Elaborated by Leonardo Albertino/InfoMoney)

INPC

The rise of the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) was 0.62% in June, above the one registered in the previous month (0.45%). The index accumulates a high of 5.61% in the year and 11.92% in the last 12 months. Food products increased from 0.63% in May to 0.78% in June. Non-food items went from 0.39% to 0.57%.

IPCA methodology

The Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), as well as the IPCA-15, calculates the inflation of families with incomes from 1 to 40 times the minimum wage (from R$1,212 to R$48,480 per month). The difference between the indices is only in the period of collection and in the geographic scope.

In the IPCA, collection starts on the last days of the previous month and ends on the last days of the current month; in the IPCA-15, it starts around the middle of a month and lasts until the middle of the following month. To calculate the IPCA for May, prices collected between April 30 and May 27 were compared with those in force between March 31 and April 29.

In addition, the IPCA-15 surveys prices in the metropolitan regions of Belém, Belo Horizonte, Curitiba, Fortaleza, Porto Alegre, Recife, Rio de Janeiro, Salvador and São Paulo, in addition to the Federal District and the city of Goiânia. The IPCA also includes data from the metropolitan region of Vitória and the municipalities of Aracaju, Campo Grande, Rio Branco and São Luís.

