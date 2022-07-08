Isolated and without platforms, Ciro Gomes now seeks an alliance with Aécio Neves

In desperation, PDT’s pre-candidate tries to reach an agreement with one of the main responsible for the 2016 coup d’état

247 – PDT’s pre-candidate Ciro Gomes, who has not yet managed to seal alliances and build platforms for his candidacy, is now trying to reach an agreement with Minas Gerais politician Aécio Neves – one of the main responsible for the 2016 coup d’état, which destroyed the economy. and the image of Brazil. Which is informs journalist Camila Zarur , from the Globe. “Isolated nationally, the pre-candidate for the presidency for the PDT, Ciro Gomes, is still trying to articulate platforms in the states to strengthen his candidacy. In Minas Gerais, Ciro’s party even looked for a historic opponent, federal deputy Aécio Neves, from the PSDB , to try to formalize an alliance”, writes Camila. “The talks, which are still in the early stages, involve PDT support for the toucan candidate for the government of Minas, Marcus Pestana, in exchange for support for the presidential candidate. In the state, the negotiation is handled by Aécio and Pestana, on the toucan side, and by pedestrians Carlos Lupi (president of the acronym) and Mário Heringer (federal deputy)”, he adds.

Not even a meeting between the two politicians is ruled out. “According to those involved in the operation, Ciro is expected to meet with Aécio and the pre-candidate for Palácio Tiradentes next week, when the pre-candidate will make pre-campaign agendas in Minas”, points out Camila. Defeated in the 2014 presidential elections, Aécio questioned the results of the polls and articulated the coup d’état that opened space for neo-fascism in Brazil.

