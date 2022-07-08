“It didn’t make sense to me”

In wetlanda soap opera shown by TV Globo, José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) will discover a ‘secret’ of Zé Lucas (Irandhir Santos). According to information from columnist André Romano, from TV Observatory, the former truck driver will confess to his father that he is delighted Juma (Alanis Guillen).

In a sequence scheduled to air next week, the farmer’s firstborn will explain that he will leave the biome to avoid a tragedy. “I need there, Dad… Before disaster strikes. It’s Juma, Dad. She moves me… In a way that no one has ever moved. And the unfortunate thing is… I think I mess with her too… It comforts me to know that I’m her son. I leave without waiting for more in this life. I just wanted you to raise my motives“, will lament the pawn.

Perplexed, the ‘cattle king’ will understand the situation and will thank his son for confiding something so intimate. “I thank you for making me aware of this situation. I could understand with clarity certain things that didn’t make sense to me before”, will complete the companion of Phylum (Dira Paes).

Zé Lucas harasses Juma

It is worth noting that, according to columnist Zean Bravo, from the newspaper Extra, Jove’s brother (Jesuíta Barbosa) will harass the jaguar woman. However, the talarico will be interrupted by Maria Marruá (Juliana Paes) and Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado) and will face the duo.