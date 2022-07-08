‘It takes a long time to reach my maximum’, analyzes Vasco’s Chilean bet

Midfielder arrived to help in the creative sector, but only now can he have a sequence in the starting lineup

the chilean Carlos Palacios Arrived to Vasco as bet status. After being considered a great gem in Chilean football, he was hired by Internationalbut it failed to deliver as expected and little was used.

Now, with the shirt Vasco, hopes to show its qualities. Since he arrived, however, he has not had a sequel as a starter. Now, he can appear in the top 11 for the third game in a row. In a press conference held this Thursday, the 7th, the midfielder spoke about the situation.

“Starting as a starter is very good for any player and I played two games in a row. I’m feeling really good. Every game I improve, but I always have things to improve too. Both technically and tactically. I try to see the mistakes of the games as a good thing, but I’ll always look for the best, I think there’s still a long way to go to reach my maximum. I’m very happy to keep playing and always doing the best”, analyzed palaces.

“The pace of play is very different. I think in two games I’ve played almost the entire game and the pace is very different from when you start. But it improves the rapport with teammates also with movement and anything that changes in the game because there unforeseen during the game. You can plan something and something else happens. I think it improves day by day”, he added.

deputy leader of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, with 31 points conquered, the Vasco enters the field next Saturday (9), at 16:30, to face the Criciúmaat Heriberto Hülse, for the 17th round of the competition.