“It was our ally. Or is it our ally. I don’t know.”

Amid the turmoil in the alliance between PT and PDT in Ceará, pre-candidate for the presidency Ciro Gomes (PDT) said he no longer knows if former governor Camilo Santana (PT) is an ally. According to the pedestrian, the current political project in the state “is threatened” both by the candidacy of federal deputy Captain Wagner (UB) and by an alleged interference by former president Lula (PT).

Ciro even said that Lula is getting along with former senator Eunício Oliveira (MDB) and “got” Camilo after promising a position in his ministry, if elected.

“Our project is threatened today. Today it is threatened by something very bad, a Bolsonarista, a captain (Wagner) who led a mutiny and such, and because Lula is so irresponsible that he’s making arrangements with Eunício (Oliveira, former -senator) I don’t know what that is, and he’s already got the governor there (Camilo Santana), he’s already promised that he’s going to be a minister, he was our ally, or is our ally, I still don’t know exactly how it’s going to unfold there “, said Ciro in an interview with the Avesso podcast, broadcast on Thursday night.

At the time, the former minister was asked about the continuity of his political project in Ceará, which began in 2006 with the election of Cid Gomes (PDT) for the command of the Palácio da Abolição and continued with the two administrations of Camilo Santana. It was then that Ciro exposed the rift that exists today in the Allied base.

Camilo prefers the name of his deputy and current governor Izolda Cela (PDT), while Ciro supports the pre-candidacy of the former mayor of Fortaleza, Roberto Cláudio. The tension was exacerbated yesterday, after five allied parties – PT, MDB, PP, PV and PCdoB – launched a manifesto in support of Izolda’s re-election, after approval by former governor Camilo Santana. Two other parties – PSDB and Republicans – released notes demanding participation in the choice of the governing candidacy.

The support of a number of parties is the main asset of the current governor in the internal dispute she has with RC. “I put my name to unite”, said the pedestrian this Thursday, in a key moment for the definition of the state succession. The former mayor, in turn, had a better performance in a survey commissioned by the PDT and released two days ago. While he appeared four points away from the leader Captain Wagner – 44 to 40 -, Izolda is 22 points behind the opposition: 52 to 30.

The governor and her supporters, however, argue that the survey is just a portrait of the moment and that it should not be the main resource used to define the candidacy.

