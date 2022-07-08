“It was with Levi too”

The pawn will talk too much about his hot moments with the boss’s wife, who will find out

In scenes scheduled to air in the coming weeksTenório (Murilo Benício) will make a shocking discovery in wetland. The crook will find out that Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira), his wife, is cheating on him with her employee, Alcides (Juliano Cazarré).

The moment will happen when Alcides comments with Zefa (Paula Barbosa) about his moments hot with the boss. In the scene, the cook seeks out the farmhand for advice. Zefa will say that Alcides should leave and look for a new direction, in addition to moving away from Maria Bruaca.

The peon will refuse and say that he will only leave the farm when Tenório gives him the land he promised, and that he will only leave if Maria runs away with him. “If your Tenório finds out that you’ve been sleeping more with Dona Maria, you won’t even have time to pack your suitcase”, advises Zefa.

However, the pawn will end up talking too much and will remember Bruaca’s affair with Levi (Leandro Lima). “I was not to blame for anything, Zefa. She watched me the whole time. And then it wasn’t just me. It was Levi too”, he says. What the two don’t know is that Tenório will be listening to everything behind the door.