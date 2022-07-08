Itaú buys 35% of Avenue and will have control in two years | Business

After five months of talks and negotiations, Itaú has just closed the purchase of 35% of the Avenue brokerage and, in two years, it will have control of the business. It is the first relevant transaction in the international retail game, breaking the boundaries of banking and investments in this segment.

Avenue was valued at R$1.25 billion, pre-money. In the first phase of the agreement, Itaú will pay BRL 493 million, referring to a primary tranche of BRL 160 million and the remainder secondary, giving the company a value of BRL 1.4 billion after the contribution. In two years, Itaú will buy another 15.1%, taking control. The third stage takes place in the fifth year, in a final liquidity event.

The conversations were tied up by Carlos Constantini, the director of investment management at Itaú, who also led, at the beginning of the year, the acquisition of the brokerage firm Ideal by the bank. Itaú has a robust structure abroad in the management of wealth, but it had not yet designed its retail business – something that competitors had begun to do.

The bank will plug Avenue into its application, so that the customer can carry out banking and investment transactions in Brazil and abroad in the same environment.

Avenue has around 500,000 investors, with just over R$6 billion in custody – a sliver of the potential that Itaú can leverage. To reinforce its structure in the last year, the company bought the exchange brokerage Bexs and securities distributor Coin, and was considering the purchase of a small American bank.

Large banks have been making transactions abroad for years, but aimed at the high-income public and private banking – the case of the acquisition made by Bradesco in 2019, paying US$ 500 million by BAC Florida Bank. Last year, with the movement of fintechs such as Avenue, Nomad and Passfolio, Bradesco launched US Invest in the retail segment, taking advantage of the BAC structure. Inter, BTG Pactual and XP Investimentos are also positioning themselves organically – which explains the need for Avenue for a strong partner.

Lee is a serial brokerage entrepreneur: he founded Wintrade, Clear and most recently Avenue

The company’s idea was born when Lee was still at XP. In 2014, he sold brokerage Clear to Guilherme Benchimol’s group for R$90 million and became a partner in the platform. He formatted the Atlas project there, but at a time when XP was betting on importing international products and had other expansion priorities.

It was precisely the transaction of the platform with Itaú that gave Lee a way out – and capital – to start the project on his own. In an agreement, XP waived the executive’s non-compete clause in exchange for an option to purchase a stake in Avenue, which it ended up not wanting to exercise within the contractual term.

In addition to proprietary capital, Avenue’s R$28 million seed money came from Vectis partners – Paulo Lemann, Patrick O’Grady and Alexandre Aoud – and ex-Matrix Marco Kheirallah. Lee started structuring Avenue in 2017, but it was only in February 2020 that the fintech effectively started operating, with service in Portuguese. The operation even took a stop order from the CVM halfway through, and had to review the operating architecture.

That year, he reinforced his cash position with a US$ 6 million round with Igah Ventures, former Garantia de Paulo and Guilherme Amaral, in addition to Carlos Ambrósio, from Claritas, and Christian Klotz, from Brasil Capital. In August 2021, Softbank made a contribution of US$ 30 million. Lee has been telling investors and the press for some time that competition was coming, in a move he defined as beneficial to strengthen the business category.

After the transaction with XP, Itaú was restricted by Cade to buy any needle in Brazil. But with the growth of the market as a whole, with the structure in which the bank delivered XP shares to its shareholders directly, as well as tranches of sale by the holding company of these shares in the market and Avenue’s focus on the American market, the bank does not expect a regulatory or competitive obstacle to the transaction.