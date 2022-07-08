Itaú (ITUB4) buys stake in Avenue

O Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) announced this Friday (8) an agreement for the acquisition of control of the North American brokerage avenue.

After the regulatory approvals, the bank will initially acquire 35.0% of Avenue’s total and voting capital, through a capital contribution of R$160 million and the secondary acquisition of shares, which together total approximately BRL 493 million.

Two years after the closing date of this first stage, Itaú Unibanco will acquire an additional stake of 15.1%, for an amount to be determined based on a pre-defined adjusted revenue multiple, reaching control with 50.1% of the total and voting capital.

After five years from the closing date of the first stage, the company says, the bank will be able to exercise a call option to acquire the remaining stake held by Avenue’s current shareholders.

Avenue and Itaú

Avenue holds a digital brokerage of securities, created four years ago to democratize the access of Brazilian investors to the international market, and currently has more than 229 thousand active clients, 492 thousand qualified accounts and R$ 6.4 billion in custody.

Itaú says that the acquisition is in line with initiatives already announced, such as the acquisition of Ideal Corretora and the launch of the Íon platform, and commented that the operation reinforces the bank’s strategy to establish an investment ecosystem that “prioritises customer satisfaction , providing products and services in the most convenient channels for each profile”.

According to the institution, the offer of Avenue’s investment intermediation services made available to Itaú Unibanco’s extensive distribution franchise and customer base will allow:

Expand market access to investments abroad and the functionality of opening an international account;

abroad and the functionality of opening an international account; Provide international diversification of products and services, through a simple, agile and self-service experience;

Count on the talent and expertise of Avenue’s recognized professionals.

Itaú says that the management and conduct of Avenue’s business will continue autonomous in relation to the bank, which will become one of the institutions that will make Avenue’s services available abroad to its customers.

The completion of the transaction is subject to the approval of the applicable regulatory bodies in the competent jurisdictions.

See the document released by Itaú