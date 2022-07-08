Itaú opens exclusive training vacancies for trans people

Banco Itaú has open enrollment for the training program focused on inserting trans people into the job market

Banco Itaú has open enrollment for the training program focused on inserting trans people into the job market. Interested parties can apply until the 22nd of July.

Itaú will include 14 people with technical training as analysts, in the areas of operations and customer service.

Whoever is selected in the selection process will be hired as a collaborator of the institution from the first day of the training program, which is expected to start in September this year.

This is the second time that Itaú has opened an exclusive program for LGBTQIA+ people. Last year, 38 professionals participated in the training and were hired for the technology sector.

Itaú training program

The five-week Bootcamp will feature synchronous classes – both live and streamed online – and asynchronous classes, which are expected to start on September 16th.

Thus, the 14 approved will have access to immersive content in Kaizen, Lean, Agile and Design Thinking. According to Itaú, this knowledge is necessary for the positions.

Thus, program participants will be hired as Junior Process Engineering Analyst, according to the CLT regime.

Who can apply for the program?

To participate in the program, you must be a trans person and no previous experience is required.

In addition, the candidate must:

Be of legal age;

Be available to work full-time – 8 hours a day;

Live or have the possibility of moving to São Paulo (SP).

So, to sign up, just go to the exclusive Bootcamp page on the Gupy platform.

Finally, with the aim of providing details about the program, training course and answering questions, Itaú will hold an event on July 12, at 7:00 pm. The live will be broadcast on Itaú Youtube channel.

Itaú benefits

There is no information on the amount of remuneration for the position of Junior Process Engineering Analyst. However, it does offer some benefits, such as:

Access to Itaú Clubs;

GymPass or TotalPass;

Extended maternity leave;

Profit Sharing (PLR);

Life insurance.

In addition, Itaú also has open positions in areas such as technology and business. There are also exclusive talent banks for people with disabilities (PCDs) and women.

Image: Everson Mayer / Shutterstock.com