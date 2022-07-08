“It’s almost making me…”; Ivete Sangalo doesn’t shut up and, without speaking out, makes an unusual confession about Pantanal

Ivete Sangaloknown for its axé, high spirits and good mood from Bahia, debut in TV Globo with Sunday Ivete’s Popcorn on the 24th of this month, and the attraction promises to make you feel at home on the other side of the screen. There will be music, dancing, singing, games and performances, all of it starring Veveta.

But this is not the first time that Bahia will display her artistic skills on the small screen, the muse has already participated in productions such as brave people (2001), Gabriela (2012), The Brazilian (2012), Chro: the movie (2013) and Up close she’s not normal (2020), in addition to several other participations like herself in programming of the Rede Globo.

Bold, this time the baiana will have a painting called It’s worth laughing again in which you will play scenes from successful plots in a good-natured way. “Here we’ll make acting pills, waiting for invitations (laughs). I’m not committed to being a dramaturgy”, explained the artist, calling herself soap opera since I was little.

Asked about her favorite novels, yvette made a list: “I loved ‘Renascer’, which took place in Bahia with (Antonio) Fagundes and Marcos Palmeira. I loved ‘Gabriela’, in which I participated, it was an event in my life. ‘Avenida Brasil’, which was sinister. soap opera that is almost making me cancel my appointments, ‘Pantanal’. I’m redoing my schedule so I can see it”confessed the Sunday presenter, who also mentioned her childhood memories for Yellow Woodpecker Site: “I could only see if I passed the year” she said good-naturedly.

“People associate me with fun and joy, that’s what I want. I’ve been feeding on this for almost 30 years of my career. This program has a satisfaction because it did not come abruptly, it was a gradual achievement of mine. It’s supposed to be light, delicious. Sunday afternoon, for all families”finished Ivete Sangalo about the proposal of Ivete’s Popcorn.