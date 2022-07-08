Jade Picon shows behind the scenes of Globo’s soap opera

Escalada para Travessia, Globo’s next nine o’clock soap opera, Jade Picon showed part of her preparation for the feuilleton on her social networks. She was at Gobo Studios this Thursday (7) and revealed that she works on the characterization of the character. The digital influencer will be Chiara, daughter of Humberto Martins in the booklet by Gloria Perez.

“I’m going back and forth at Projac. There was characterization today, preparation, now I’m going back to the costumes. Several things. I’m so excited for you to see everything from Chiara that you have no idea. I’ve been here since nine in the morning”, she said, following the stories, as she passed the studios in the traditional golf cart.

Travessia premieres on Globo after the end of Pantanal and will be Gloria Perez’s return to prime time since A Força do Querer (2017). Jade Picon was cast to do some casting tests after the broadcaster’s direction liked the influencer’s participation in Big Brother Brasil 22.

Jade Picon and the cast of Travessia

For not being an actress by training, Jade Picon won a special license from the Actors’ Union to work on the nine o’clock soap opera. She will also be a digital influencer in the serial.

Recently, Humberto Martins was interviewed by a podcast and talked about his work partner’s commitment. “We’ve done individual work together. She’s good, she’s talented, she’s smart, a nice girl. She can, I think she has [potencial]”, said.

The veteran also stated that he does not mind that the influencer has no experience with acting: “Of course, they saw potential in her and I don’t find that problematic.. In the past, it was the commercial models that came [para a televisão]like Victor Fasano or myself“, said.

Check out Jade Picon’s video in full: