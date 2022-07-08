Jair option for Atltico against So Paulo? understand the scenario

photo: Bruno Sousa/Atltico Jair trains with protection on his left hand in Cidade do Galo, CT do Atltico

The defensive midfielder Jair is recovering from an injury in the Atltico. This Thursday (7), in the morning, the athlete participated in training with a protection in his left hand and, although he avoids activities with a lot of contact, he could be an option for Galo against So Paulo. The decision will be taken after the DM’s observations in the next few days.

Jair and Keno on the field: Atltico training this Thursday (07/07) Photos from Atltico’s training session in Cidade do Galo this Thursday (7th). Jair did ball activities but little contact, while Keno did light ball work and field runs. – photo: Bruno Sousa/Atltico Photos from Atltico’s training session in Cidade do Galo this Thursday (7th). Jair did ball activities but little contact, while Keno did light ball work and field runs. – photo: Bruno Sousa/Atltico Photos from Atltico’s training session in Cidade do Galo this Thursday (7th). Jair did ball activities but little contact, while Keno did light ball work and field runs. – photo: Bruno Sousa/Atltico Photos from Atltico’s training session in Cidade do Galo this Thursday (7th). Jair did ball activities but little contact, while Keno did light ball work and field runs. – photo: Bruno Sousa/Atltico Photos from Atltico’s training session in Cidade do Galo this Thursday (7th). Jair did ball activities but little contact, while Keno did light ball work and field runs. – photo: Bruno Sousa/Atltico Photos from Atltico’s training session in Cidade do Galo this Thursday (7th). Jair did ball activities but little contact, while Keno did light ball work and field runs. – photo: Bruno Sousa/Atltico Photos from Atltico’s training session in Cidade do Galo this Thursday (7th). Jair did ball activities but little contact, while Keno did light ball work and field runs. – photo: Bruno Sousa/Atltico Photos from Atltico’s training session in Cidade do Galo this Thursday (7th). Jair did ball activities but little contact, while Keno did light ball work and field runs. – photo: Bruno Sousa/Atltico Photos from Atltico’s training session in Cidade do Galo this Thursday (7th). Jair did ball activities but little contact, while Keno did light ball work and field runs. – photo: Bruno Sousa/Atltico Photos from Atltico’s training session in Cidade do Galo this Thursday (7th). Jair did ball activities but little contact, while Keno did light ball work and field runs. – photo: Bruno Sousa/Atltico Photos from Atltico’s training session in Cidade do Galo this Thursday (7th). Jair did ball activities but little contact, while Keno did light ball work and field runs. – photo: Bruno Sousa/Atltico Photos from Atltico’s training session in Cidade do Galo this Thursday (7th). Jair did ball activities but little contact, while Keno did light ball work and field runs. – photo: Bruno Sousa/Atltico Photos from Atltico’s training session in Cidade do Galo this Thursday (7th). Jair did ball activities but little contact, while Keno did light ball work and field runs. – photo: Bruno Sousa/Atltico Photos from Atltico’s training session in Cidade do Galo this Thursday (7th). Jair did ball activities but little contact, while Keno did light ball work and field runs. – photo: Bruno Sousa/Atltico Photos from Atltico’s training session in Cidade do Galo this Thursday (7th). Jair did ball activities but little contact, while Keno did light ball work and field runs. – photo: Bruno Sousa/Atltico

Who can also return against So Paulo is right winger Ademir. On Monday (4), the striker tested positive for Covid-19 released by Atltico. Therefore, according to the protocol, he can go back to training with the group this Saturday (9). The sprinter, however, may need more time to improve physical conditions.

Among the injured at Atltico, left winger Keno, with a new muscle injury in his right thigh, is the furthest away from a comeback. Despite already performing physical work on the field in Cidade do Galo, the striker continues to recover with the physiotherapy sector of the club from Minas Gerais and it should take longer to return to action.

Looking forward to the return of Jair and Ademir, Atltico is preparing for the confrontation against So Paulo, at 6 pm on Sunday (10), for the 16th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. The match will be held in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte.