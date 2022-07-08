James Caan, ‘The Godfather’ Actor, Dies at 82 – 07/07/2022 – Illustrated

Actor James Caan, best known for his role as Sonny Corleone in “The Godfather”, died on Wednesday (6) at the age of 82. The information was released by his team on their social networks.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you that Jimmy passed away on the night of July 6th. The family thanks you for the love and condolences sent and asks that you continue to respect his privacy at this difficult time,” he wrote on Twitter.

The news took the actor’s fans by surprise, as Caan had been attending industry events in recent times, such as the 50th anniversary celebration of “The Godfather”, which took place in February this year. The cause of death was not disclosed.

In addition to the iconic film about the Italian-American mob, which earned him his only Oscar nomination in 1973, the actor also starred in features such as “Crazy Obsession” in 1990, “Profession: Thief” in 1981 and “Rollerball: The Gladiators of the Future”, from 1975.

Caan was born in 1940 in New York and initially wanted to be a football player. At Hofstra University, however, he fell in love with acting and met Francis Ford Coppola, who would later direct it. His first professional job was on the Broadway stage, in the play “Blood, Sweat and Stanley Poole”.

He made his way to the screen with a handful of small roles, until, in 1965, he emerged as the lead in “Red Belt 7000” and, the following year, in the western “El Dorado”, in which he starred opposite John Wayne and Robert Mitchu.

Still a new talent in Hollywood, filmmaker Robert Altman cast him in “In the Amazing World of the Moon,” 1967’s science fiction. Later, Caan and Coppola made their first collaboration, in “Bad Paths.” The feature anticipated the success of “The Godfather”, which would forever change the trajectories of both the actor and the director.

In the classic, Caan, who had originally auditioned for the role of Michael Corleone, played Sonny, the protagonist’s older brother. The character’s death scene has become one of the most remembered in the trilogy about the mafia, thanks to the brutality and gore of the shots that hit his body on the scene.

With the role, he gained prominence and went on to star in a series of successful films in the 1970s and early 1980s. Among his works are “The Gambler”, “Two Black Sheep”, “Rollerball”, “A Bridge Too Far” and the musical “Funny Lady”, with Barbra Streisand.

After “Profession: Thief”, however, Caan began to have problems in his career, which was sinking after the untimely death of his sister, Barbara Caan, who ran his production company, and with heavy drug use. He then walked away from the cameras and would only appear in front of them in 1987, again with Coppola, in “Stone Gardens”.

He re-established himself as one of Hollywood’s great faces, however, with 1990’s “Mad Obsession.” In Rob Reiner’s adaptation of Stephen King’s novel, he played a writer who is kidnapped and tied to a bed by a obsessed fan—played by Kathy Bates, who won an Oscar for him.

Between the 1990s, 2000s and 2010s, Caan continued to work steadily, accumulating roles in films such as “Mickey Blue Eyes”, “In Cold Blood”, “Dogville”, “A Leprechaun in New York” and “Agent 86”. The last job was in last year’s feature “Queen Bees”, a harmless comedy about the elderly, starring Ellen Burstyn.​

He still has a film in post-production, Phillip Noyce’s “Gun Monkeys”, which took him back to the mafia universe, and was tipped to appear in two others, “Redemption” and “Acre Beyond the Rye”.

Caan has been married four times, to Dee Jay Mathis from 1961 to 1966, Sheila Marie Ryan from 1975 to 1976, Ingrid Hajek from 1990 to 1994 and Linda Stokes from 1995 to 2017. actor Scott Caan.