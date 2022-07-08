James Caan’s Best Film Roles: See the full list

Like so many stars of his generation, James Caan was a “type” – but beneath the tough Bronx persona was an actor capable of great nuance. Perhaps that’s why his career-defining roles have so much scope, from his performance as Sonny Corleone in The Godfather to Will Ferrell’s titular biological father Elfparts that couldn’t have been played by anyone else, at least not as well.

The roles below represent some of his best work over his sixty years on screen – a mere fraction of his cinematic legacy, which reminds us why he will be sorely missed.

— Liz Shannon Miller

Brian’s Song (1971) — Brian

There’s an 87% chance your father cried while watching Brian’s Song. Caan was nominated for an Emmy for playing Brian Piccolo opposite Billy Dee Williams as Gale Sayers (who also received a nomination) in this ABC Movie of the Week. This heartbreaking — and ultimately tragic — story about the NFL’s first interracial roommates lasts longer than almost any other TV movie, in part because of the powerful performances delivered by its two leads. — Spencer Dukoff

The Godfather (1972) — Sonny

Sonny’s death isn’t just one of the most iconic scenes in The Godfather, is one of the most iconic scenes in any movie. However, it’s in the scenes where Sonny is alive that James Caan shines as the moody but sympathetic mobster. Perfectly walking the line between cold-blooded killer and family man, Sonny de Caan’s portrayal remains a pivotal model for Mafia stories.

Caan brings both visceral anger and a rigid sense of morality to Sonny, allowing the audience to acknowledge the character’s flaws without turning against him. That’s why the toll hit is so iconic. Sure, the writing, cinematography and direction are excellent, but the scene succeeds because Caan has spent the film up to that point bringing us into Sonny’s complexities. It never ceases to be surprising. — Jonah Krueger

A bridge too far (1977) — Sgt. dohun

The 1977 war movie A bridge too far had a vast all-star cast and mixed critical reception at the time of its release, but critics have cited Caan’s role in the film, as a sergeant who, after the battle, forced a doctor to save his captain’s life at gunpoint. of a weapon, as one of the great highlights. Finding humanity in inhumane situations was one of the things Caan has always achieved with his characters, even with limited screen time. — LSM