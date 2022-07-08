Japanese author famous for the manga ‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ is found dead – Entertainment

Japanese manga author Kazuki Takahashi, creator of the famous series Yu-Gi-Oh!died at age 60 in a possible diving accident, the Japanese Coast Guard said on Thursday.

Takahashi’s body was found on Wednesday (6) off the coast of the department of Okinawa (southern Japan) after the Coast Guard received an emergency call, a member of that force in the city of Nago told AFP.

“He wore a t-shirt, glasses [de mergulho]snorkel and fins,” said this source, adding that an investigation is being conducted. The hypotheses studied accidental or criminal death.

the manga Yu-Gi-Oh!initially published in the Japanese magazine Weekly Shonen Jump between 1996 and 2004, tells the story of Yugi, a teenager who receives as a gift a puzzle that contains the spirit of an Egyptian pharaoh that takes over the young man’s body.

It was later published as a series of 38 volumes by the Japanese publisher Shueisha, later adapted into an animated series and two films, and from there a card game was created that became a worldwide success.