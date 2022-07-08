Joaquim Barbosa: ‘The Armed Forces must remain quiet’ – Politica

Former Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Joaquim Barbosa, criticized the position of the Minister of Defense, General Paulo Srgio Nogueira, on the interference of the Armed Forces in the elections. On Twitter, Barbosa stated that the Armed Forces should “remain quiet”, commenting on Nogueira’s speech during an audience in the Chamber of Deputies.
Barbosa also pointed out that this behavior that insists on “this agenda of unbridled and cynical pressure on the Electoral Justice, in a clear attitude of allegiance to Bolsonaro”, would “signal to the world that Brazil is gradually moving towards a coup d’état”.
“We have an independent branch of Justice, conceived precisely to remove the electoral process from the control of politicians. And of the military, in coats, of course”, pointed out the former STF minister.