Joia de Cotia debuts with a goal, São Paulo runs over Católica and takes Ceará in the South American quarterfinals

Team will face Ceará in the quarterfinals, which eliminated Strongest at this stage

São Paulo is in the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana. On Thursday night (7), the team received the Catholic University in Morumbi for the round of 16 return match and won by 4 to 1, with goals from Luciano, Éder, Moreira and Rodriguinho. Fuenzalida declined.

Tricolor started the game on top of Católica. In the 13th minute, Patrick received on the back line, crossed low to the entrance of the area, and Luciano arrived hitting first to open the score.

At the end of the first half, Valencia handled the ball inside the area and a penalty was awarded after a VAR review. Éder went for the ball and converted to increase his team’s lead.

In the second stage, the scenario of the match followed the same. Again in the 13th minute, Patrick, once again, went to the baseline and crossed at the second post, where, free, Moreira hit the first to score the third.

At the end, at 35 minutes, young Rodriguinho, making his debut at age 18 on the professional teamreceived a pass from Luciano and hit the corner hard to widen.

In the end, Fuenzalida decreased in a beautiful collective play on the right side of the area, touching Jandrei’s exit.

Championship status

In the first leg, São Paulo had already won in Chile by 4 to 2, even though they ended the match with three players less. Now, the team faces Ceará, which eliminated the Strongest, in the quarterfinals. Both teams had the best campaigns in the group stage.

Luciano returning to the top scorer phase

The shirt number 11 reached 10 goals in the 2022 season. In one week, however, the striker scored half of these, having scored five times in the last three games.

Patrick waiter

One of the most important names in São Paulo de Ceni in recent weeks, Patrick was a waiter this Thursday night. Shirt 3 gave a pass for the first and third goals of the night. The player was also elected the best of the match by CONMEBOL.

next games

São Paulo will have a decisive week in national competitions. At the Brasileirão, next Sunday (10), the team faces Atlético-MG. For the Copa do Brasil, Tricolor decides place in the quarters against Palmeiras on Thursday (14).

Datasheet

Sao Paulo 4 x 1 Catholic University

GOALS: Luciano, Éder, Moreira and Rodriguinho (SÃO); Fuenzalide (CAT)

SAO PAULO: Jandrei; Diego, Miranda (Moreira) and Leo; Rafinha (Rodriguinho), Gabriel, Igor Gomes (Talles), Patrick (Luizão) and Wellington; Éder (Rigoni) and Luciano. Coach: Rogerio Ceni

CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY: Sebastián Perez; Cuevas (Daniel González (Fuenzalida), Asta-Buruaga, Ampuero and Parot (Nehuén Paz); Saavedra, Marcelino Nuñez and Orellana (Felipe Gutiérrez); Zampedri, Tapia (Astudillo) and Valencia. Coach: Ariel Holán