Judge orders health plan to provide medicine outside the ANS list

The contraindication of recommended drugs for the treatment of a disease characterizes the exception for the provision by the health plan of a drug that is not included in the list of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS).

Judge understood that the res judicata falls within the exceptions to the ANS list



This was the understanding used by Judge Cássio Pereira Brisola, of the 1st Civil Court of São Paulo, to oblige the operator SulAmérica to provide a drug that is not on the ANS list to one of its policyholders.

The plaintiff, who is 74 years old, filed a lawsuit with the Judiciary after being denied by the health plan the supply of the drugs Ibarutinib and Rituximbe, used to treat Waldenströn’s macroglobulinemia – a type of lymphoma in which cancer cells produce large amounts. of the macroglobulin protein.

The drug was prescribed by the patient’s doctor, but was denied supply by SulAmérica on the grounds that it is not on the ANS list.

When analyzing the matter, the judge understood that the case fell within the exceptions of the taxing role of the agency and cited jurisprudence of the São Paulo Court of Justice that says that the choice of treatment is up to the doctor, not the insurance company.

In view of this, he granted the request for urgent relief to oblige the health plan to provide the medicines that the insured needs within five days. It also authorized — in case of inertia of the health plan — the purchase of the drug with the right to reimbursement, obtained by blocking the value by the Sisbajud system.

“The decision of Judge Cassio Pereira Brisola is important to recognize the new reality of ‘mitigated taxation’ to be applied to the processes. the possibility of health plans to pay for procedures on the list in exceptional situations”, said the lawyer Claudio Castello de Campos Pereirafrom the firm Castello de Campos & Gazarini Dutra Sociedade de Advogados, which acted in the case.

According to him, with the recent understanding of the Superior Court of Justice, the procedural instruction will demand a rigorous technical demonstration of the medical requests and the operators of the Law will have to delve into the details of each case.

New path

Last month, the STJ determined that the list of procedures prepared by the ANS to establish minimum coverage of health plans is exhaustive. Therefore, operators, except in exceptional situations, are not obliged to pay for treatments that are not included in this list if there is an alternative that is equally effective, effective, safe and already incorporated.

In the opinion of the majority of the judges, the mere medical recommendation for treatment is not enough to compel the cost of the operators. In these cases, health plans must allow the contracting of expanded coverage or contractual amendments to cover any procedures not included.

Despite the STJ’s understanding, the TJ-SP has ruled that, if there is an express medical indication, the denial of coverage and treatment funding is abusive on the grounds of an experimental nature or because it is not included in the list of ANS procedures.

