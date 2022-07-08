Judge who ordered Milton Ribeiro arrested is attacked in Brasília

Renato Borelli had his car hit by animal feces, dirt and eggs while driving in the federal capital

Judge Renato Borelli, of the 15th Federal Court of Brasília, responsible for ordering the arrest of former Minister of Education Milton Ribeiro, was attacked this Thursday (7.Jul.2022) while driving. The magistrate’s car was hit by animal feces, earth and eggs.

Borelli was not hurt. The episode was in Brasília, where the judge works and lives. The Federal Court of the DF has not yet reported whether suspects have been identified. It also did not issue a statement on the case. The TRF-1 (Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region), headquartered in Brasília, has already learned and will adopt measures, found the Power 360.

The judge ordered Ribeiro’s arrest on June 22. A day later, on June 23, the Federal Court said that the magistrate was being threatened and that a request for an investigation into the attacks was forwarded to the MPF (Federal Public Ministry), which investigates the threats in secrecy.

Here’s how the judge’s car turned out:



Disclosure – July 7, 2022

Borelli has already given decisions against politicians from different parties. It was he, for example, who forced President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to wear a mask in public spaces and commercial establishments in the Federal District.

Borelli has also already determined that the former president of the Chamber, João Paulo Cunha (PT-SP), reimburse the public coffers in R$ 11 million in a case involving Mensalão. He blocked the assets of former Rio de Janeiro mayor Marcelo Crivella (Republicans) and ordered former deputy Rocha Loures (MDB-PR) to return wages received.

Milton Ribeiro

Ribeiro was arrested by the PF on June 22 by order of Borelli. The investigation investigates alleged influence peddling and corruption for the release of public resources from the FNDE (National Fund for the Development of Education).

On June 23, the arrest was revoked by the judge of 2nd Instance Ney Bello, of the TRF-1. The investigation is in the STF (Supreme Federal Court) because of suspicions that Bolsonaro interfered in the investigations.