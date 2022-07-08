Juliette lets go of the verb after being sued by politicians

This week, Juliette Freire used her social media to comment on the lawsuit that was opened against her. The MBL filed a lawsuit with the Electoral Public Ministry after the former BBB and singer was accused of doing political propaganda for Lula during a concert in Pernambuco.

According to São Paulo councilor Rubinho Nunes and pre-candidate Guto Zacarias, Juliette would have advertised the ex-president and ex-convict outside the electoral period, which is considered prohibited by the electoral justice.

Not wanting to draw too much attention to what happened, Juliette made a brief publication on the subject: “The strategy is so obvious. Just don’t see who doesn’t want to. Next agenda… let’s talk about good things?”, wrote the ex-BBB on her Twitter.

During Juliette’s show, the audience shouted in favor of the candidate. The MBL alleges that she encouraged the demonstrations and asks for a fine to be imposed, as this is not allowed outside the election period.

To support the accusation, the politicians published: “A true show was carried out, paid with public funds, in favor of the Representative Lula, which directly offends the electoral legislation, which prohibits the realization of this form of electoral propaganda during the period of the official campaign” .

In May of this year, Juliette Freire gave a statement about Brazilian politics during a participation in the program Altas Horas. In addition to criticizing Jair Bolsonaro, the famous said that it is important to position himself politically, even more so because he is a famous person. During the attraction, the former BBB was asked if she was not afraid to talk about politics. For being a prominent person, she stated that she should reach society somehow.