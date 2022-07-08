July 2022 PS Plus Deluxe and Extra games appear on the Internet [rumor]

After the reveal of PS Plus Essential, which featured Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan, and Arcadegeddon, what everyone wants to know is: what games are on the PS Plus Deluxe and Extra plans? Sony has not yet officially confirmed anything, but an alleged early reveal appeared on the Internet this Friday (8).

A post on the ResetEra forum “reveals” which new games would be entering the catalog, but you have to be careful, since the site user (BlackBate) does not have the same reputation as billbil-kun, from Dealabs. Anyway, he’s got it right before and that’s exactly why he gained notoriety this time.

According to BlackBate, the list is as follows:

Stray — Already officially confirmed.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade + Episode INTERmission

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag

Assassin’s Creed Unity

Assassin’s Creed: Freedom Cry

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected

He, the leaker, still argues that this relationship is not the complete one and other names are yet to be added. The big question of the moment is: when will the official announcement of Sony really be? Until then, it’s worth taking this information as a rumor.

Take the opportunity to tell us, which games would you like to see on PS Plus Deluxe and Extra plans in the coming months?