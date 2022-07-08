Juma gets desperate with the death of Velho do Rio in Pantanal

Juma (Alanis Guillen) and Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado) in Pantanal (photo: Divulgao)

Pantanal has been a great success in programming the plim-plim. And not to lose the habit, the column reveals everything that will happen in the next chapters of the novel by Bruno Luperi.

Juma (Alanis Guillen) is devastated to discover that Tenrio (Murilo Bencio) shot Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado) the day before.To Muda I say that the mardito (Tenrio) shoots him… He can’t shoot him… a poison. It was on him! That bastard shoot his grandfather, Joventino… And it ain’t gonna stop while he ain’t dead!’, shouting the ona in conversation with Jove (Jesuta Barbosa).

‘You shot an anaconda, Juma, not the Old Man! You’re talking about an anaconda, Juma… For God’s sake… Understand’, finalize the son of Z Lencio (Marcos Palmeira) distrusting his beloved. It is worth noting that the Velho do Rio will be saved by Eugnio (Almir Sater) in the course of the plot.

Osmar Prado in the role of Velho do Rio in Pantanal (photo: Divulgao)

Pantanal written by Bruno Luperi, based on the original novel written by Benedito Ruy Barbosa. Artistic direction by Rogrio Gomes, direction by Walter Carvalho, Davi Alves, Beta Richard and Noa Bressane. Produced by Luciana Monteiro and Andrea Kelly, and directed by José Luiz Villamarim.

