June IPCA shows that deflation is close, but should not change BC’s stance on interest rates

The Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) for the month of June brought positive and negative surprises. On the one hand, the indicator, which increased by 0.67% compared to May, came in slightly below the market consensus, which projected a rise of 0.7%. Even so, the index accelerated again after two consecutive months of cooling. Inflation diffusion slowed in June, but its core remains high and the quality of the number continues to deteriorate, according to analysts.

In the evaluation of XP, which expected an advance of 0.75% in the June IPCA, the greater than expected deflation of gasoline (-0.72%) contributed to the surprise. The decline reflected PLP 18, a measure that reduces taxes on electricity, natural gas, fuel, telecommunications and public transport. For Tatiana Nogueira, economist at XP, it is for this reason that the IPCA should enter the deflationary field as early as next month.

“We estimate deflation of -0.81% in July and IPCA of 7.0% in the year”, wrote Tatiana. However, the economist notes that several items of the indicator remain under pressure, especially clothing and automobiles. Services, such as food outside the home, continue on an accelerating trajectory, reflecting the reopening of the economy and current inflation considered high.

Fuel and electricity became cheaper in most capitals

The electricity component of the June IPCA registered a deflation of 1.07%. According to monitoring by AZ Quest, only seven Brazilian capitals had an increase in the value of the account. Deflation in most cities was a reflection of PLP 18.

The effect of the relief measures, in geographic terms, was even greater in the case of gasoline. AZ Quest identified that the price of fuel rose only in four Brazilian capitals in June.

AZ Quest follow-up on gasoline prices

However, even though these two components of the IPCA presented deflation above expectations in June, AZ Quest did not change its forecast for inflation at the end of the year. The house believes that the index will reach 7.2%. “The variation in the services segment was higher than expected, confirming that the quality of inflation remains under pressure”, says Mirella Hirakawa, economist at AZ Quest.

The spread of inflation in June dropped to 66.6%, the lowest level since November 2021. “Although inflation remains widespread among goods and services in the economy (not restricted to a few items), there are signs that we have left the peak for behind”, says Rachel de Sá, head of economics at Rico.

But the average of the cores, which captures the price trend disregarding temporary shocks, remains close to 1%. Last month, it stood at 0.89%, again above the full IPCA.

“The average of the cores, underlying services and underlying industrial products has results around 1%, which is inconsistent with the Central Bank’s target. The lack of relief in these measures points to persistent inflation, which should be more difficult for the monetary authority to control”, says Luca Mercadante, economist at Rio Bravo.

In turn, Goldman Sachs assesses that inflation tends to become increasingly inertial. “The current scenario and the challenging prospects for inflation, with a signal hawkish [mais dura sobre juros] of the Fomc, guarantee a conservative calibration of the monetary policy and an increase of 50 basis points in the August meeting of the Copom”, says the analysis of Alberto Ramos.

BC’s next steps after June’s IPCA

João Savignon, economist at Kínitro Capital, also points out that, even if the peak of inflation has been left behind, the scenario remains challenging. “Whether due to the strong correction of the exchange rate in the short term, which can hinder the return of industrial goods, or due to a stronger labor market, which puts pressure on services”, he says.

The reduction of taxes on fuel and electricity is temporary. Therefore, the reduction in the IPCA in the short term implies worse expectations for inflation next year. “The effects of PLP 18 are upwards for 2023, with the partial recomposition of some taxes. Including, the [relatório] Focus continues to be revised upwards in 2023 and [o IPCA] it is already at 5.01%, well above the target of 3.25%”, says Luis Menon, economist at Garde.

The economist believes that the monetary policy scenario does not change after the June IPCA. For the Garde, the Central Bank should raise the Selic by another 50 basis points, to 13.75%.

In the view of Savignon, from Kinitro, “the challenges for the Central Bank to end the cycle of interest rate hikes at its next meeting are high.”

AZ Quest, in turn, expects the Selic to end 2022 at 14% per year. In addition to a 50 basis point increase at the August meeting, the house expects another 25-point adjustment at the September meeting.

On the other hand, Gustavo Cruz, strategist at RB Investimentos, is a little more optimistic. “The June IPCA result gives the BC a little more peace of mind to end the cycle of high interest rates in August,” he says. According to him, the IPCA “was not perfect”, with pressures on services. “But I understand that it will be the basis to justify the end of the tightening cycle”, he concludes.

History of Inflation throughout 2022

