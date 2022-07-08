Kazuki Takahashi, creator of ‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’, found dead at 60 – Celebrities

Kazuki Takahashi (photo: Publicity)

Kazuki Takahashiknown for being the creator of the famous comic book series Yu-Gi-Oh!fi was found dead this past wednesday (6th), at age 60, at seaabout 300 meters off the coast of Nago, in Okinawa province.

According to information released by broadcaster NHK, Takahashi’s body was found lifeless, and he was wearing scuba gear at the time..

According to Variety magazine, the body of the famous Japanese manga artist was identified this Thursday (7), after the Japan Coast Guard found the car he had rented and abandoned it about 12 kilometers from the tragedy. Furthermore, it was confirmed that he had traveled alone.

Takanashi Kazuki’s body showed no noticeable signs of injury.but an investigation into the cause of his death has already been initiated by the local police.

Who was Kazuki Takahashi?

Takahashi was also known as Kazumasa, started his work as a manga artist in the early 80’shaving gained worldwide notoriety with the comic book series Yu-Gi-Oh!in 1996. The series focuses on a boy who solves an old puzzle and awakens in himself a gaming alter-ego.

Kazuki has hobbies of playing games shogi, mahjong, card games and roleplaying games. In 2015, he received Comic-Con International’s Inkpot Award for his contributions to comic books.

