Killer tip to gain more customers and earn extra income

Created in 2011, GetNinjas has the purpose of connecting those who need a specific service to those who know how to execute it quickly and with little bureaucracy. There are services of all types registered, among the most sought after in the application are bricklayers, moving and cart, cell phone technicians, television technicians, furniture assemblers and electricians.

But the services are not limited. In total, today, the platform has more than 500 registered service options. This means that any professional can use GetNinjas as a springboard to leverage their skills and earn extra income with digital support.

The registration in GetNinjas is free and 100% of the value of the service provided is yours, in addition the application does not charge a monthly fee. But it is necessary to acquire coins, which have a very affordable value, and are used to be able to apply for services.

Available on the computer screen and on the cell phone in Android and iOS versions, registration is done simply and quickly, at no cost to the small entrepreneur.

How to register for GetNinjas and start earning extra income

It’s very simple to register and start earning your extra income on GetNinjas. Check out the step by step below:

1. Click here, enter your telephone number and e-mail;

2. Next, click on the option “I am a professional”;

3. Register your data and, after agreeing to the terms of use, click on “Continue”;

4. Choose the category of service you will provide;

5. Then, click on coins to be able to offer your service;

6. Select the package you want and click on “Buy”;

7. Choose the payment method and period for releasing the coins;

Ready, in a few clicks you take your business to another level and considerably increase your chances of getting extra income or even a new type of business.

How payment works on GetNinjas

The negotiation is done between the service provider and the customer directly. The idea is to simplify and streamline the process, with minimal bureaucracy. Payment can be made via Pix, bank slip, credit or debit card.

Start earning your extra income right now

Now that you know how to register and take your first steps on GetNinjas, don’t waste time. Become a digital entrepreneur and earn your extra income with support from the app that closes a deal every 30 seconds.

Join GetNinjas now!

Image: voronaman / Shutterstock.com