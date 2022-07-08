Klara Castanho speaks out after open letter about rape

posted on 07/07/2022 10:52



(Credit: Playback/Instagram)

Actress Klara Castanho made the first publication on social networks, this Wednesday (6/7), after the open letter in which she talks about a rape she suffered and a pregnancy resulting from violence. On Instagram, the actress thanked everyone who showed affection to her. “I know that many of you are worried about me, but I want to say that I am taking care of myself, doing psychological counseling and I am still surrounded by professionals who are working to preserve my rights,” she said.

In the text, she still says that the last few days were not easy and that the support she received from family, friends, fans and the “serious and responsible” press were important to her. “All this affection has been very important to me and I needed to share my gratitude with you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”





A little over a week ago, Klara Castanho revealed in an open letter that she became pregnant after being raped, that she discovered the pregnancy was close to the baby being born and that she decided to give the child up for legal adoption. The report was made after Klara’s story was exposed on the internet.

It all started with a post by journalist Matheus Baldi, who said that she had given birth to a child. The post was deleted at the request of the actress. After that, it was actress Antonia Fontenelle who did a live in which she said that an actress, without mentioning Klara’s name, had given up a baby for adoption.

With that, the actress decided to publish the report and talk about it for the first time. Following, an article by columnist Léo Dias, from the website metropolisespublished information about the case that should be kept confidential, such as the maternity hospital in which the child was born.

The Public Ministry of São Paulo investigates the behavior of the nurse who allegedly violated confidentiality and disclosed Klara Castanho’s data to journalists. The Federal Nursing Council (Cofen) and the São Paulo Regional Nursing Council are also investigating the case.