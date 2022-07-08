Kyrgios reacts to Nadal’s withdrawal with beautiful message

epa09832728 Rafael Nadal of Spain (R) greets Nick Kyrgios of Australia at the net after their match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 17 March 2022. Nadal defeated Kyrgios in two tie -break sets, 7-6 (0), 6-4. EPA/JOHN G MABANGLO

Nick Kyrgios learned that he won’t even have to take the field to secure a spot in the Wimbledon final. The Australian benefited from the withdrawal of Rafael Nadalbut he made a point of sharing a beautiful message on social networks in which he did not celebrate this qualification for his first Grand Slam final.

“Different players, different personalities. Rafael Nadal, I hope your recovery goes well and we all hope to see you healthy soon. To the next”wrote the Australian on social media, with an attitude highly praised by his followers.

All you have to do is wait to find out if you’ll have ahead Novak Djokovic or Cameron Norrie in the trophy fight at All England’s Center Court on Sunday.

OFFICIAL: Nadal withdraws from Wimbledon and Kyrgios is in the final

