Law enters into force prohibiting health plans from requiring husband’s consent for IUD insertion

The private supplementary health plans and insurance that operate in Paraíba are prohibited, as of this Friday (8), from requiring the consent of the partner of women who want to perform the procedure of insertion of the Intrauterine Device (IUD) and Intrauterine System ( IUS). The law prohibiting the consent requirement has been published in the Official State Gazette (DOE-PB) this Thursday.

Authored by state deputy Pollyana Dutra (PSB), the law was unanimously approved by the Legislative Assembly of Paraíba (ALPB) last June 15th. The project’s determinations are valid for married women, in a stable union or in a relationship of any nature.

In the justification of the law, the author cites initiatives that were approved in the states of Maranhão and Pará, in addition to discussions in other federative units. According to the text of the justification, the requirement for marital authorization for the implantation of a contraceptive device dates back to a past of domination and oppression over the female population, and aims to “subrogate the sexual and reproductive freedom of women to the domain of their partner”.

According to the text, the requirement for health plans would be supported by a misinterpretation of the Family Planning Law, which requires authorization to perform definitive contraceptive procedures, which is not the case with the IUD and IUI, which are temporary.

“As Brazil is a signatory to the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women, which guarantees the broad right to decide about their sexual life and the adoption of contraceptive methods, any form of limiting such freedom to women is undue and illegal. ”, says the text.

Failure to comply with the law subjects private health plans and insurance to the penalties provided for in Law 9,956, which provides for private health care plans and insurance, and also in Law 8,078, which provides for consumer protection.