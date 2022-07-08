Law facilitates use of Brazilian CNH in Portugal

Vicente Nunes – Correspondent in Portugal

posted on 07/07/2022 20:57 / updated on 07/07/2022 21:01



The measure is valid for all countries that make up the Portuguese Language Community (CPLP) – (credit: Marcello Casal Jr/ Agência Brasil)

Lisbon, Portugal — Back in his country, after having a canceled lunch with President Jair Bolsonaro, the President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Souza, gave great news to Brazilians living in Portuguese lands. He enacted the law that recognizes the validity of the Brazilian Driver’s License (CNH). Until then, in order to drive legally in Portugal, Brazilians had to wait 90 days after obtaining their residence permit to request the exchange of their driver’s license for a Portuguese one. The measure applies to all countries that make up the Portuguese Language Community (CPLP).

“It’s quite a bit of news”, says Lúcio Gonçalves, 57, who has recently arrived in Portugal, where he will take up residence. He says that he was already preparing all the documentation to adapt to the requirements of the Portuguese authorities, but now he is calmer. “I knew that, for at least 90 days, my Brazilian CNH would be valid normally. But after that, I had to go through all the procedures for changing the wallet, including doing specific exams,” he says. “I’m glad I won’t have to face all the bureaucracy”, he adds.

The right to drive with a driver’s license from the country of origin was valid for citizens of the European Union and the United Kingdom who live in Portugal. Now, this range will be expanded with the countries of the CPLP, of which Brazil is a member, and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), a group to which the Brazilian government wants to insert the country. Portugal, whose population has been shrinking, has made an effort to attract foreigners and boost the economy. Brazilians are the largest group of foreigners in the country — around 204,000 are officially recognized.

It is important to note that tourists traveling through Portugal can drive normally with their country’s CNHs for up to 185 days, without the need for any official authorization. “I’ve always done this, but now, officially living in the country, the picture has changed. Fortunately, the new law made my life easier”, highlights Gonçalves.

visa package

The expectation around the enactment of the law that recognizes the driver’s license of foreigners was expected since June 15, when it was approved by the Council of Ministers. Now, eyes are on the project to facilitate the granting of visas for foreigners who want to work in Portugal. The vote on the package of measures is scheduled for 21 July. The promise is that all proposals will be evaluated on the same day. If approved — the ruling Socialist Party (OS) has a majority in the legislature — the Portuguese president will have 20 days to sanction everything.

Specialists recommend, however, a lot of caution with the facilities offered by Portugal. Believing that migrating to the country will be easy, with guaranteed employment, is a big mistake. Salaries in the country are very low — the floor is just 705 euros, which doesn’t pay rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Lisbon. It is not by chance that many foreigners live in sub-human conditions in the Portuguese capital. It is very common to find beggars on the streets, people who came to the European country with the dream of a better life, but only found frustration. Most do not have the money to return home.

In addition, inflation is at its highest level in decades, close to 9% per year. Many Portuguese complain about the high price and are being pushed from large urban centers to more remote areas, without the necessary infrastructure. Therefore, experts point out, they did not fall for the siren song that everything is wonderful in Portugal, as many people try to sell through social networks.