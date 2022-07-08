Leão Lobo rips the verb and ends up with Patrícia Poeta at the Meeting

The arrival of Patrícia Poeta as the titular Encounter is dividing opinions. Known for his strong opinion, Leão Lobo spoke out about the journalist’s performance in the morning on Globo.

During Mulheres, in the Gazeta, Leão Lobo highlighted that he did not give any opinion before seeing how Patrícia would do as the head of the Meeting.

“Let’s give the girl a chance. I went to watch it”, said the journalist. “So, did you like it?”, asked Regina Volpato. “It’s really bad, really. She was not born for this, she lacks charisma”, declared Leão Lobo.

Patrícia was criticized by the public for having placed Manoel Soares as a supporting actor in charge of the program. In addition, the arrival of the journalist did not bring anything different to the morning.

Sonia Abrão breaks the word about Patrícia Poeta as the holder of the Meeting: “Nose pert”

Patrícia Poeta’s debut as the head of the Meeting did not please the presenter Sonia Abrão, from A Tarde é Sua. The communicator released the verb and detonated the new morning commander of Globo.

“Everything we said yesterday about Patricia Poeta is still valid. We didn’t move, at least I, [na nossa opinião]. What we were talking about yesterday was her behavior at the premiere, on the first day, as the owner of the program”, began the presenter. “Convinced, nose in the air, practically not giving a damn about Manoel Soares”, she snapped.