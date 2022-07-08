Learn how to improve digestion in 5 steps

According to health experts, in addition to being careful when selecting foods, it is necessary to acquire some habits that help maintain the health of the digestive system. Keep following us to discover them!

The digestive system

Among the best known health problems that affect the digestive system are:

gastritis

Ulcers

Stomach and esophagus cancer

Colorectal cancer

Irritable bowel syndrome

Disorders associated with food intolerance and allergies.

See which attitudes you can take to improve the digestive process and avoid the emergence of health problems.

How to improve your digestion in 5 steps

1 – Stick to a balanced diet

You can’t think of a healthy digestive system without mentioning the importance of selecting foods consumed regularly.

It is worth mentioning that the stomach and intestine are the first organs to feel any bad effect caused by poor diet. Então, comer alimentos saudáveis vai ajudar a manter a saúde gastrointestinal em dia. Another important tip is to maintain the correct hydration of the body. Water facilitates the transport of nutrients into the cells and facilitates digestion.

2 – Chew your food slowly and very well

Due to the rush of everyday life, it is common to leave aside this good habit of chewing food well. Certain stomach discomforts can be avoided just by doing the correct chewing, this helps with digestion, since the digestion process begins in the mouth, through the enzymes present in saliva, why not do it correctly.

3 – Eat sitting down

No matter how full your routine is, when eating, try to make it a moment of well-being and rest, try to sit down right now. Research points out that seating meal contributes to better absorption of nutrients.

4 – Walk after meals

Few people can do this, walking after lunch facilitates digestion and absorption of nutrients, it also prevents stomach reflux in addition to being good control of blood glucose levels.

5 – Sleep on your left side

There is scientific evidence that sleeping position influences digestion. Sleeping on the left side favors the digestive process, reducing the occurrence of reflux.