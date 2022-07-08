Leaving the charger in the socket consumes energy: myth or truth?

Yadunandan Singh 24 seconds ago

when the electricity bill is rising, some thoughts come to mind, such as the idea that leaving the charger in the socket uses energy. Using a cell phone makes people recharge their device practically every day. Therefore, this extra cost concern has been worrying those who want to save at the end of the month.

In addition to the charger, the adapter has an input to connect other devices, such as smartphones, tablets, headphones and other electronics. If it is true that leaving the extension cord plugged in all the time increases electricity consumption, surely many will, as some do not even remove the plug from the wall, seeking to have some practicality.

After all, leaving just the charger on the wall, does it really use electricity?

The answer is ”yes”, but despite continuing to spend electricity, the expense is minimal and does not exceed a few cents a year. Depending on the location, there is a need to keep the wires close to the ground, seeking to avoid accidents with children and pets. Thus, the measure does not substantially impact the value of the account.

Remember that there is no danger in spending more as long as the charger has been evaluated by a regulatory agency, releasing its commercialization. Therefore, buy only original chargers that have the Anatel seal, purchased in official or authenticated stores, because they have passed all safety tests and still do not harm the durability of the smartphone.

