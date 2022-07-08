Led by increases of more than 5% in oil, the soy complex returns to record…

The highs of soybeans exceed 40 points at the end of the morning of this Thursday (7) in the Chicago Stock Exchange. Close to 11:45 am (Brasilia time), oilseed futures rose between 42.25 and 45.50 points in the most traded contracts, with August worth US$ 14.88 and November – a reference for the American crop and the most traded contract. now – being quoted at $13.66 a bushel.

Still on the CBOT, prices of corn, wheat and soy derivatives also rise, all helping to push up grain prices. The most traded soybean oil contract rose 5.6% to be quoted at 59.71 cents per pound. The strongest position of bran was up 3.08% to reach US$ 391.20 per short ton.

“The market has reduced its concerns about a global recession and has returned to focusing entirely on weather forecasts for the United States, as well as Europe, which is currently harvesting its wheat”, explains the director general of Grupo Labhoro, Ginaldo Sousa. .

More than that, he also talks about some rumors circulating in the market about some new purchases that China is making of corn, wheat and sorghum in the US for October shipment. The movements help in this resumption of quotations.

The commodity market generally rises this Thursday, seeking to recover from the very intense lows of the previous sessions. Oil rose more than 5%, returning to over US$ 100.00 per barrel, with WTI reaching US$ 103.42. Even so, despite these corrections, he knows that the interference of finance is still large and aggressive and could weigh on futures again.

On the other hand, there are the fundamentals. Right now, the weather in the Corn Belt and the development of the American crop are at the center of market attention. “Soybean futures on the CBOT are back above the 200-day moving average. The reduction in area and hot weather would be the explanations. The market is getting ready for the supply and demand report”, explains Eduardo Vanin, analyst at Agrinvest Commodities .

Also according to a report by the Labhoro group, “climate forecasts indicate an increase in temperature slightly above average in all American producing regions which, together with forecasts of below-average rainfall, should maintain a dry climate in the next two weeks. “.