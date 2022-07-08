Lore Improta admits that she Photoshopped the volume of Léo Santana’s swim trunks in a photo: ‘It ended with me’

We really wanted to see the power of this flight, see?! Lol This Wednesday (6), Lore Improta revealed that she reduced the “volume” of Léo Santana in a photo of the two in beach clothes, there at the beginning of the relationship. In an interview with PodPah, the dancer explained why she used photoshop to edit the image. The attitude, however, resulted in termination. Jeez!

“I shortened it in Photoshop. For God, for my daughter. He didn’t know, he got pissed at me, we fought a lot and it was almost a breakup. He was marking too much and I was uncomfortable, I had a very beautiful body next to him and I said: ‘I’m not going to miss this photo’”she recalled, laughing.

Lore said that at the time the photo went viral, the singer was the butt of some jokes and they ended up breaking up a while later. Leo, in turn, wanted to show his followers the “truth” about the size of his genitals and began to be more active on social media.

“It became a meme. After that, he broke up with me and started posting his pa* all marked up, every time. For the guys to make sure his pa* was big. And I said: ‘you don’t have to keep posting your underwear marking’. I had no need”, said Improta. After a year and a half of marriage, they are parents to little Liz, 9 months old.

In the chat with Mítico and Igão, the dancer also recalled her departure from the FitDance group: “I’ve grown up a lot in the eyes of the owner of FitDance and I was kind of ‘toe to toe’ with Fit. My name was standing out over his company name and that was bothering him”. “I thought he didn’t have the guts to take me out with that excuse. But I started doing events and I was forbidden to dance to Fit’s choreographies at these events. It was punk”said.

Continue after Advertising

According to the dancer, she did not want to leave the group. “I didn’t have a contract, I got into the role, I didn’t have a contract, it was really friendship. But when it starts to grow, it starts to work, kiss and bye Lorena, it was like that. People thought I didn’t want to be on FitDance anymore, but they actually got me out of there.”he said.

Watch the full interview [o trecho sobre o photoshop começa em 1:24:00]: