Lotofcil 2566, Quina 5891, Timemania 1805: lottery results (7/7) – Nacional

Quina ticket
Quina raffled BRL 3.3 million this Thursday (7) (photo: Agency Brazil)

Caixa drew lots this Thursday (7/7), the contests Lotofcil 2566, Quina 5891, Timemania 1805, Dupla-Sena 2388 and Dia de Sorte 626.

The event took place at Espao da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in So Paulo. O State of Mines updated all results.

Thursday’s Lotteries (7/7)

Lotofcil 2566 – BRL 1.5 million

Check out the dozens:

01 – 02 – 10 – 11 – 12 – 13 – 14 – 15 – 16 – 18 – 19 – 20 – 21 – 23 – 24

The prize of R$ 1.66 million went to a bet by Goinia that got 15 numbers right.

prize

  • 15 hits: 1 bet, BRL 1,662,789.58
  • 14 hits: 217 bets, BRL 1,606.68
  • 13 hits: 6,980 bets, BRL 25.00
  • 12 hits: 102,672 bets, BRL 10.00
  • 11 hits: 569,949 bets, BRL 5.00

Next contest: BRL 1.5 million (7/8)

Quina 5891 – BRL 3.3 million

Check out the dozens:

05 – 14 – 26 – 29 – 66

prize

  • 5 hits: 1 bet, BRL 3,278,417.78
  • 4 hits: 74 bets, BRL 5,519.80
  • 3 hits: 6,208 bets, BRL 62.66
  • 2 hits: 144,878 bets, BRL 2.68

Next contest: R$ 700 thousand (8/7)

Timemania 1805 – BRL 45 million

Check the tens: 01 – 07 – 12 – 41 – 55 – 66 – 72

Team of the heart: 57 – Nutico-PE

prize

  • 7 hits: no bet
  • 6 hits: 17 bets, BRL 32,993.61
  • 5 hits: 738 bets, BRL 1,085.73
  • 4 hits: 13,362 bets, BRL 9.00
  • 3 hits: 125,602 bets, BRL 3.00

Next contest: BRL 47 million (9/7)

Dupla-Sena 2388 – R$ 800 thousand

1st draw: 02 – 07 – 34 – 42 – 44 – 50

prize

  • 6 hits: no bet
  • 5 hits: 4 bets, R$ 11,172.40
  • 4 hits: 463 bets, BRL 110.31
  • 3 hits: 10,008 bets, BRL 2.55
2nd draw: 04 – 22 – 23 – 25 – 37 – 47

prize

  • 6 hits: no bet
  • 5 hits: 7 bets, BRL 5,745.81
  • 4 hits: 561 bets, BRL 91.04
  • 3 hits: 10,495 bets, BRL 2.43
Next contest: R$ 950 thousand (9/7)

Lucky Day 626 – R$ 800 thousand

Check the tens: 01 – 04 – 07 – 09 – 11 – 19 – 27

Lucky month: 02 – February

prize

  • 7 hits: no bet
  • 6 hits: 57 bets, BRL 1,651.84
  • 5 hits: 2,048 bets, BRL 20.00
  • 4 hits: 24,617 bets, BRL 4.00

Next contest: R$ 950 thousand (9/7)

