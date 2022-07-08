Lotofcil 2566, Quina 5891, Timemania 1805: lottery results (7/7) – Nacional

Caixa drew lots this Thursday (7/7), the contests Lotofcil 2566, Quina 5891, Timemania 1805, Dupla-Sena 2388 and Dia de Sorte 626.
The event took place at Espao da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in So Paulo. O State of Mines updated all results.
Thursday’s Lotteries (7/7)
Lotofcil 2566 – BRL 1.5 million
Check out the dozens:
The prize of R$ 1.66 million went to a bet by Goinia that got 15 numbers right.
prize
- 15 hits: 1 bet, BRL 1,662,789.58
- 14 hits: 217 bets, BRL 1,606.68
- 13 hits: 6,980 bets, BRL 25.00
- 12 hits: 102,672 bets, BRL 10.00
- 11 hits: 569,949 bets, BRL 5.00
Next contest: BRL 1.5 million (7/8)
Quina 5891 – BRL 3.3 million
Check out the dozens:
prize
- 5 hits: 1 bet, BRL 3,278,417.78
- 4 hits: 74 bets, BRL 5,519.80
- 3 hits: 6,208 bets, BRL 62.66
- 2 hits: 144,878 bets, BRL 2.68
Next contest: R$ 700 thousand (8/7)
Timemania 1805 – BRL 45 million
Check the tens: 01 – 07 – 12 – 41 – 55 – 66 – 72
prize
- 7 hits: no bet
- 6 hits: 17 bets, BRL 32,993.61
- 5 hits: 738 bets, BRL 1,085.73
- 4 hits: 13,362 bets, BRL 9.00
- 3 hits: 125,602 bets, BRL 3.00
Next contest: BRL 47 million (9/7)
Dupla-Sena 2388 – R$ 800 thousand
prize
- 6 hits: no bet
- 5 hits: 4 bets, R$ 11,172.40
- 4 hits: 463 bets, BRL 110.31
- 3 hits: 10,008 bets, BRL 2.55
prize
- 6 hits: no bet
- 5 hits: 7 bets, BRL 5,745.81
- 4 hits: 561 bets, BRL 91.04
- 3 hits: 10,495 bets, BRL 2.43
Lucky Day 626 – R$ 800 thousand
Check the tens: 01 – 04 – 07 – 09 – 11 – 19 – 27
prize
- 7 hits: no bet
- 6 hits: 57 bets, BRL 1,651.84
- 5 hits: 2,048 bets, BRL 20.00
- 4 hits: 24,617 bets, BRL 4.00
Next contest: R$ 950 thousand (9/7)