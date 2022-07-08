Low quorum makes Lira postpone the vote on the State of Emergency and Nursing PECs to next week – News

07/07/2022 – 19:42

• Updated on 07/07/2022 – 20:37

Elaine Menke / House of Representatives Arthur Lira in charge of the plenary session

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), postponed until next Tuesday (12), from 1:55 pm, the vote on the nursing salary floor (PEC 11/22) and the creation of the state of emergency until the end of the year to enable the expansion of social and economic benefits (PEC 15/22).

At the end of this Thursday’s plenary session (7), only 427 deputies had registered, but 394 voted on a request to close the discussion of PEC 15/22. In that vote, the base got only 303 votes. 308 are needed to approve a PEC.

“I’m not going to risk this PEC or the next one,” said Lira before ending the vote and resuming work for next Tuesday.

emergency state

The PEC for the State of Emergency allows the government to spend more than BRL 41.25 billion by the end of the year to increase social benefits, grant financial aid to truck drivers and taxi drivers, expand the purchase of food for people with low income and lower ethanol taxes.

In order to make spending in an election year feasible (prohibited by legislation) and circumvent legal requirements and the Constitution itself (spending ceiling/Constitutional Amendment 95), the proposal institutes a state of emergency until December 31, 2022.

On Thursday afternoon, the special commission approved a substitute of the proposal’s rapporteur, deputy Danilo Forte (União-CE), in which he incorporates into PEC 15/22 the entire text of PEC 1/22, which originally provides for a state of emergency. This text was attached PEC 15/22, which originally dealt only with lower rates for biofuels compared to fossil fuels.

During the plenary debate, Danilo Forte defended the approval of the PEC. “We want to help Brazilians get out of the crisis. Lowering taxes and securing subsidies for family subsistence with dignity is the task of all of us,” he said.

nursing floor

The Nursing Floor PEC (PEC 11/22) was also approved in a special committee this Thursday. The rapporteur, deputy Carmen Zanotto (Citizenship-SC), said that the proposal will give “more robustness and legal certainty” to Bill 2564/20, which sets the salary floor for nurses, nursing technicians, nursing assistants and midwives. .

The bill, already approved by Congress, is still awaiting presidential approval.

Reporting – Carol Siqueira and Eduardo Piovesan

Editing – Pierre Triboli