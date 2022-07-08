Lucas Lima, Sandy’s husband, undergoes three-hour surgery after discovering cyst – Entertainment

Musician Lucas Lima said he is recovering from surgery. Sandy’s husband said he had to undergo an operation just over a month ago when he discovered a cyst near his wisdom teeth, which were inflamed and also needed to be removed.

“Today is a very happy day for me. A little over a month ago I felt a giant pain in the tooth that got to the jaw, I couldn’t open my mouth. I ran to the dentist and, after some tests, we saw that my wisdom teeth, which I was supposed to have taken ten years ago, were gigantic. Using the doctor’s terms, open quotes, ‘monstrous wisdom teeth’, close quotes”, recalls Lucas.





He said that for wisdom teeth he could wait until the end of the year to undergo surgery. However, due to the cyst, he had to change the work schedule and undergo the surgical procedure.

“I ran like a crazy person to squeeze two months of intense work into one. After an insane June, in a 3-hour surgery, we pulled out the four monstrous teeth, removed the cyst and today the biopsy arrived: benign”, he says.

The musician said that he has his mouth “rolled up” and that he is spending the day with his face on ice, to help fight swelling and pain. “There’s still a long time to recover, but the pain is now at a bearable level, and we’re going strong,” concluded Sandy’s husband.



See Lucas Lima’s post below:



