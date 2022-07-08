Lula and allies perform at Cinelândia | Elections 2022 in Rio de Janeiro

The PT’s pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva this Thursday (7), participated in an act with allies in downtown Rio.

The event was attended by PT president Gleise Hoffman, senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), Alerj president and Senate candidate André Ceciliano (PT), federal deputy and RJ government candidate Marcelo Freixo (PSB) and more politicians and activists on stage.

In the Cinelândia square, a metal siding fence was built, approximately 2.5 m high. To enter the perimeter where a stage has been set up in the plaza, supporters must pass a security team search with a metal detector.

Outside, protesters in support of Lula moved from Candelária to Cinelândia and some streets, such as Araújo Porto Alegre and Evaristo da Veiga streets, were momentarily closed. Some played instruments and carried banners and carnival banners.

Despite increased security, during the act, a 2-liter PET bottle with an explosive inside was thrown over the fence surrounding the perimeter. Inside the bottle was a brown liquid, which militants said was feces. The object exploded upon touching the ground. No one was hurt, but there was a beginning of riot. Then people shouted “out, Bolsonaro”. Organizers of the event called for calm and said there was security in place to protect the protesters.

In the morning, Lula participated in a meeting with representatives of favelas in Rio. Along with the PSB candidate for the government of the state of Rio, Marcelo Freixo, and the candidate for the PT senate, André Ceciliano, he signed the document Plataforma Política das Favelas and Plano de Reduction da Lethalidade Policial, delivered by FAFERJ.

Among the document’s suggestions is the construction of a new plan to reduce police lethality with “wide participation of community leaders in the state”.

The family of Kathlen Romeu, a young woman killed at the age of 24, when she was pregnant, during police action in Complexo do Lins, in July 2021 participated in the meeting.

