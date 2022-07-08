Lula cites Dilma government to criticize price with Bolsonaro

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) today cited the government of former president Dilma Rousseff (PT) to criticize the value of fuel in the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“This should be the price comparison made at gas stations. A driver could drive up to 630 km more with the price of fuel in the PT governments. With Lula and Dilma, Brazil went much further. And with a full tank”, wrote the PT on Twitter.

The speech was an indirect one after the president edited a decree that forces stations to display fuel prices before and after the law that limits the collection of ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) to 17%. The text was published today in the Official Gazette of the Union.

In the image published with the text, Lula compared July 2010, in his government, and wrote that a liter of gasoline cost R$ 2.53 in the period. According to PT, with the minimum wage of R$ 510 at the time, it was enough to supply 201 liters.

In the Dilma government, in July 2015, a liter of gasoline was found for R$ 3.29 a liter. With the minimum wage of R$ 788 it was possible to buy 240 liters of fuel.

Also according to the publication, in July 2022, the price of a liter is R$ 6.86. With the minimum wage of R$ 1,212, it is possible to fill up the vehicles at the stations with 177 liters.

“With Bolsocaro, there are 53 liters less in the Brazilian’s tank.”

Diesel, gasoline and ethanol prices are already falling at gas stations

The average prices of diesel, gasoline and ethanol fell in the country, according to a survey by the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels) released last Friday (1st). The survey considered the week from June 26 to July 2. The price of fuel is seen as one of the important points of the current president’s reelection campaign.

The decrease in values ​​is occurring after President Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned on July 23 the project that limits the collection of ICMS on fuel to approximately 17%. The text had been approved by the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies on June 15th. Some states, such as São Paulo, have already adopted the new measure.

Regular gasoline also recorded a drop in the average price at gas stations in the country and went from R$ 7,390 to R$ 7,127 in the week of the survey. The retreat was R$ 0.263 for the consumer’s pocket. The lowest price recorded for this fuel was R$ 5,580 in the municipality of Matão, in the interior of São Paulo, while the highest value was R$ 8,890 in the capital of São Paulo.

Bolsonaro’s minister advertises at a gas station

Today, the Minister of Mines and Energy, Adolfo Sachsida, stopped at a gas station of the Ipiranga chain, in Brasília, to advertise the value of gasoline charged at the location, R$ 5.99 a liter.

On Twitter, Sachsida posted a video in which he introduces himself, showing off the fuel price sign. “Today is July 7th. I’m here at the Ipiranga gas station, in the Northwest, in Brasília, in the Federal District. And here’s the price of gasoline behind me. R$ 5.99. So, that’s it. Competition, transparency and hard work. We are managing to reduce the price of fuel”, he commented.

When releasing the video, the minister wrote: “Gasoline price below R$ 6 in Brasília. With transparency, competition and hard work, the results appear”.

Gasoline price below R$ 6 in Brasilia. With transparency, competition and hard work the results show. pic.twitter.com/G02dbQmMvy — Adolfo Sachsida (@ASachsida) July 7, 2022

Yesterday, the minister had already released a table with fuel prices practiced in all the states of the country. The federal government is in an open campaign to say that it has zeroed federal taxes, such as PIS and Cofins, while states resist reducing their state charges, in the case of ICMS.

According to Sachsida, the measures already adopted have the potential to reduce the price of gasoline, on average, by up to R$ 1.55 per liter. “See how much a liter of gasoline can drop in your state and compare it with the price charged at pumps. The more competition and transparency the better for the consumer,” wrote the minister yesterday.

*With Estadão Content