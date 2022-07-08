Lula increases pressure for Ceciliano to win the Senate seat in Rio

posted on 07/07/2022 06:00



(credit: Ricardo Stuckert/PT)

While federal deputy Alessandro Molon (PSB-RJ) was carrying out an agenda in the Chamber of Deputies, his direct opponent in the running for a seat as a candidate for the Senate on the left in the state of Rio, André Ceciliano (PT), president of the Legislative Assembly of Rio de Janeiro (Alerj), published a photo with former president and PT candidate for the succession of Jair Bolsonaro, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT-SP), and his vice-president, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB-SP), on your social networks.

Although he has high visibility in the Chamber and is an egress from PT cadres, Molon is under strong pressure to give up being the candidate for the Senate in the PT, PSB, PCdoB, Rede, PSol and Citizenship coalition. Even the candidate for the state government for the group, Marcelo Freixo (PSB), already admits that he prefers the PT to compose the lulista platform in Rio.

Lula’s arrival in Rio de Janeiro, yesterday, for a two-day agenda in the state capital, promises to accelerate the debate on who will be the candidate for the Senate. In principle, the greatest resistance to Molon comes from the friendly fire of Marcelo Freixo, who demands that the PSB comply with the agreement whereby the PT would have priority for the Senate seat on the ticket. PSol, in turn, has reasons to support Molon, as the subtitles have adjusted in Maranhão and Piauí.

However, Molon and Ceciliano are “tied” in the internal count of the coalition parties – each with the support of three parties. Molon has PSB, PSol and Rede on his side, while Ceciliano has PT, PCdoB and PV. PSol is the main supporter of Marcelo Freixo, having left the candidacy of the jurist Luciana Boiteux aside in favor of the socialist.

Supporters of Ceciliano, who has electoral capillarity in the Baixada Fluminense, recall that, in recent months, Molon has waved at Freixo’s opponents, such as the former mayor of Niterói Rodrigo Neves (PDT), candidate for the government of Rio, and Eduardo Paes ( PSD), mayor of the state capital.

Last night, Molon participated in an agenda with Lula and representatives of the carioca carnival at the Unidos da Tijuca court, downtown. “[A candidatura] continues to be debated between the national leaderships of our parties, but I will be a candidate for the Senate for Rio de Janeiro, this is an irreversible decision”, said Molon.