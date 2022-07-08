Man arrested who threw feces bomb at Lula event in Rio

The event took place yesterday (7/7), in Cinelndia, Rio de Janeiro (photo: Mauro Pimentel/AFP) The Military Police of Rio de Janeiro (PMRJ) arrested a 55-year-old man suspected of having thrown a feces bomb at the event held by former President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT), at Cinelndia, in downtown Rio de Janeiro. January.

According to information from delegate Gustavo de Castro, holder of the 5th DP (Mem de S), the man was charged with the crime of explosion, as informed by the G1.

According to the corporation, a man tried to flee, but was detained by military police and taken to the 5th DP. Three witnesses accompanied the PM in the presentation of the occurrence.

Still according to the G1the man has no criminal record or outstanding arrest warrant.

Attack on the River

At around 18:50, a pet bottle was thrown at the event site and spread a bad smell. According to militants present, there was a brown liquid in the container. No one was hurt.

Drone in MG

This is the second attack on the presidential pre-candidate during the pre-campaign. During Lula’s visit to Uberlndia, in the Tringulo Mineiro region, a drone shot substances similar to feces and urine at the public.

