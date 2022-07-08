Man Hospitalized for Vitamin D Overdose, Doctors Warn | Health

Thinkstock/Getty Images Man hospitalized for vitamin D overdose, doctors warn

UK doctors reported a case of vitamin D overdose and warned of the risks of excessive intake of the substance in a publication in the scientific journal BMJ Case Reports. The patient needed to be hospitalized for recurrent vomiting, nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea and other symptoms resulting from the condition called hypervitaminosis D. According to those responsible for the case, the health problem is on the rise and represents a series of health risks.

The British man began showing signs about a month after starting a regimen of supplementing several vitamins. The problems, which also involved leg cramps, ringing in the ears, dry mouth, increased thirst and weight loss, lasted for approximately three months before taking the patient to the hospital. Among the compounds, a daily intake of 150,000 IU (international unit used for vitamins) has been reported, although the recommended maximum is 400 IU per day.

When the symptoms started, he stopped taking the supplements, but the condition did not improve. At the hospital, blood tests showed that he had higher than normal levels of calcium and that his vitamin D level was seven times higher than what is considered sufficient for the body.

The patient remained hospitalized for eight days receiving intravenous fluids to cleanse the body and being treated with bisphosphonates, drugs commonly used to reduce excessive levels of calcium in the blood. Levels of the substance in the blood, which increase with the increase in vitamin D, only returned to normal two months after discharge. However, the rate of the vitamin continued beyond the ideal.

“Globally, there is an increasing trend towards hypervitaminosis D, a clinical condition characterized by elevated levels of vitamin D in the blood,” the researchers wrote, who caution: “This case report further highlights the potential toxicity of supplements that are widely considered safe. until taken in unsafe amounts or combinations.”

They explain that, due to the long time the substance takes to be absorbed, approximately two months, symptoms of intoxication can last for many weeks.

The signs are many and varied, the scientists point out, usually linked to this consequent excess of calcium in the blood. They can be neurological, such as drowsiness; confusion; apathy; psychosis; depression, or feelings throughout the body, such as abdominal pain; vomiting; constipation; ulcers; high pressure; kidney failure, among others.

Although it is on the rise, the authors of the report emphasize that hypervitaminosis D remains a relatively rare condition. However, as diets with vitamin supplements are more popular, they argue that it is important to be aware of the risks since many people do not believe it is possible to suffer an overdose event of the substance.

