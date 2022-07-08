Man throws explosive device at Lula’s act in Rio and is detained

A man was detained in Cinelândia, in Rio de Janeiro, after launching an artifact assembled with a PET bottle and a firework at PT supporters who were waiting to participate in an event attended by Lula (PT).

The explosion was confirmed by the former president’s adviser to Capital Letter, who also reported that, despite the scare, no one was injured. The attack took place around 7 pm, shortly before Lula arrived at the act. According to protesters who were close to the scene, the bottle contained feces. The press office, however, denies it and mentions “two fireworks”.

The Military Police of Rio confirmed the occurrence and said they had arrested the person responsible for the attack. The man would have thrown the artifact over the fences that delimit the perimeter of the act. According to the PM, it was an explosive used in June parties.

This Thursday’s event at Cinelândia is the first public act of support by the PT and Lula for the pre-candidacy of Marcelo Freixo (PSB) for the state government. Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), vice president with the former president, was also present.

A man who had infiltrated the Cinelândia act threw an explosive device from June festivals into the area surrounded by the stage. As he fled, he was detained by police officers. #5BPM and driven to the 5DP pic.twitter.com/Y1XxzgDtQB — @pmerj (@PMERJ) July 7, 2022

This is the second recent attack on an event attended by Lula. The first took place in Minas Gerais in June this year, when three men used a drone to pour a foul-smelling liquid on supporters of the former president. At the time, they were arrested and confessed to the crime, but were released. Later, after further developments, one of those responsible was arrested again.