Manchester United announce release of Cristiano Ronaldo on pre-season tour | english football

Manchester United announced this Friday that Cristiano Ronaldo is released from the team’s trip to Thailand for the start of the pre-season. In an official statement, the club claimed that the player received additional time off to deal with family issues.
Cristiano Ronaldo has been released from Manchester United’s pre-season trip to Thailand (Photo: Getty Images)
In the official statement, Manchester United addressed other issues of the team’s start to the season. Among them, the club claimed that Andreas Pereira is still on leave after the period on loan to Flamengo. Brazilian midfielder your transfer to Fulham has already been agreedbut has not yet been officially announced.
Among the 31 players selected by Erik ten Hag for the tour are experienced names such as Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes, as well as 13 players trained at the club and the new signing, left-back Tyrell Malacia.
Check out the United squad on the trip:
- David DeGea
- Tom Heaton
- Nathan Bishop
- Matej Kovar
- Eric Bailly
- Diogo Dalot
- Ethan Laird
- Victor Lindelof
- Harry Maguire
- Tyrell Malacia
- Luke Shaw
- Alex Telles
- Axel Tuanzebe
- Raphael Varane
- Aaron Wan-Bissaka
- beloved
- Bruno Fernandes
- Fred
- James Garner
- Hannibal
- Zidane Iqbal
- Scott McTominay
- Facundo Pellistri
- Charlie Savage
- Donny van de Beek
- Tahith Chong
- Anthony Elanga
- Alejandro Garnacho
- Anthony Martial
- Marcus Rashford
- Jadon Sancho