Marcelo Dourado gets angry at being remembered as a former participant

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 min ago Entertainment Comments Off on Marcelo Dourado gets angry at being remembered as a former participant 0 Views

Former BBB Marcelo Dourado, who won the 10th edition of the reality show, vented on his Twitter about having his name always associated with the TV Globo program. Annoyed, the jiu-jitsu black belt revealed that he no longer wanted to be remembered only by the program.

“Dude*** bro. There’s not a story that doesn’t talk about me that doesn’t have ‘BBB’ in the middle. What a sad thing. Even trying hard, I live in an infinite cesspool of repetition of reality. stuck in the past,” he said in the post.

The fighter, who also participated in “BBB 4”, continued and criticized the press for always associating him with the BBB and emphasized that he doesn’t make money from it.

“The f*ck is that I don’t earn money from it, I can’t get rid of it and it ends up interfering in other areas where I could earn. I’m stuck. I accept it or I kill myself”, he complained.

Even though he’s gotten used to the idea, Dourado says he doesn’t agree or accept the label.

“So, I should tattoo ‘ex bbb’ on my forehead and be happy. I’ll be 90 years old and only be remembered for that. Calm down, I’ve gotten used to the idea. But I won’t agree or accept it for myself. They take advantage and win money on it, I don’t,” he continued.

But Marcelo has returned to the media for a different reason. Yesterday, the 50-year-old black belt won the Amazon Abu Dhabi belt, a jiu-jitsu championship held in Manaus.

The fighter’s career includes several titles, such as three-time Brazilian champion with gi, two-time champion without gi, two-time South American champion, two-time master champion and vice world champion in jiu-jitsu.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and Coppola mourn James Caan’s death

Veteran stars and winners of the Oscar Al Pacino and Robert DeNirostars of the classics …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved