Marcelo Dourado gets angry at being remembered as a former participant

Former BBB Marcelo Dourado, who won the 10th edition of the reality show, vented on his Twitter about having his name always associated with the TV Globo program. Annoyed, the jiu-jitsu black belt revealed that he no longer wanted to be remembered only by the program.

“Dude*** bro. There’s not a story that doesn’t talk about me that doesn’t have ‘BBB’ in the middle. What a sad thing. Even trying hard, I live in an infinite cesspool of repetition of reality. stuck in the past,” he said in the post.

The fighter, who also participated in “BBB 4”, continued and criticized the press for always associating him with the BBB and emphasized that he doesn’t make money from it.

“The f*ck is that I don’t earn money from it, I can’t get rid of it and it ends up interfering in other areas where I could earn. I’m stuck. I accept it or I kill myself”, he complained.