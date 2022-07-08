Mariana Rios provokes and appears in a very thin neon bikini

About to debut in command of the record island, Mariana Rios became a reason for praise on social networks, by sharing clicks taken during a boat trip in Paraty, where the reality show is being filmed.

In the records, the famous appears very comfortable, wearing a neon look, very tight, which further highlighted her healed curves. “A perfect day to be happy”, she said in the caption of the publication.

“With that beauty you have, it’s even easier to be happy”, praised a young man. “Wow, what a wonderful woman, I’m delighted with that,” declared the second. “What a beautiful woman,” revealed the last.

Remembered

And, speaking of Mariana Rios, the actress participated in the program What’s This Story, Porchat? and said that she was completely in love with actor Patrick Swayz, who lived at the height of success when the famous was a child.

“I was 8 years old, I was in love with him. I started therapy for him. I fell in love with him a lot. I watched the movie all day. He was crying. He would spend the whole day doing that little finger that he does asking the girl to dance. My finger was almost gangrenous, giving me cramps from doing that so much. I cried and my mother was like ‘my daughter, you have to stop. He is much older than you are.”

Maldives

Today with good conditions, Mariana Rios has not always had a good financial life. In conversation with her followers, the famous said that he always aimed to visit the Maldives Islands.

“I put that the first place I went was the Maldives. Look how funny I am. Before joining television, I only rode the bus. I didn’t even take a taxi. I often took a ride on buses, because I didn’t have the money for the second ride. When I got into television, I started doing Malhação. I went to work and started earning money. So I took my first flight. I went by plane from Rio de Janeiro to Uberlândia. I was already in Malhação. I remember my hand was sweating with nerves”, he recalled. “I had two months of vacation and I said: ‘I want to get a passport and an international trip. Where I go?’. At that time, I didn’t have Instagram. There was the transition from Orkut to Twitter. And Google, Youtube, were also very recent things, all very new. I entered Google, and put: ‘Paradise’. When I put the word, a sea appeared… I thought it was a screen saver”, she detailed.

