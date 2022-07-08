Mariana’s victims win appeal and can sue BHP in the United Kingdom – Gerais

Military Police helicopter flies over Bento Rodrigues, the village of Mariana most devastated by the rupture

The UK court ruled that those affected by the failure of the Fundo dam, in Mariana, could sue the mining company BHP Billiton in the British courts. The decision was handed down this Friday (07/08), by the Court of Appeal (Civil Division), in London. All the points requested by the Brazilian lawyers were covered and can go to trial. There were fears that only the municipalities that are part of the action could have the right to sue the British and Australian capital company that, alongside Vale, controls Samarco, the mining company that operated the ruptured dam in Brazil.

In 2018, English and Brazilian lawyers from the PGMBM office filed an international lawsuit asking the mining company BHP Billiton to compensate in 5 billion pounds (more than R$ 32 billion) those affected, municipalities and companies affected by the rupture, which took place on November 5 of 2015.

The report of State of Mines exclusively revealed the process when it began to be prepared, in Mariana, and has followed its developments since 2018, having covered the trials that preceded the admission of the process twice, in 2020 and in 2022, in Manchester and London.

The admission of the case in the courts of the United Kingdom renews the hope of the approximately 200,000 victims represented by the Anglo-Brazilian firm PGMBM, who so far have not been compensated in Brazil for the tragedy that occurred in 2015.

After the dam ruptured, 19 people died, 500,000 were affected and 40 million cubic meters of iron ore were dumped into the Rio Doce Hydrographic Basin, between Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo, reaching the Atlantic Ocean.

25 municipalities from Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo also joined the action, including Mariana, five municipalities, six religious institutions and 530 companies of different sizes.

BHP Billiton can appeal within 28 days for a Supreme Court review, but appeal at this level is normally only accepted when it concerns a point considered to be of public importance.

In the first instance, the judge of the Manchester Civil Justice Court considered that it would be an abuse of jurisdiction to judge BHP at the same time that proceedings are taking place in Brazil. PGMBM’s lawyers claim that there is not enough justice being done in Brazil.

In a first decision, the Court of Appeal upheld the decision of first instance. But a contingency of the civil code so that great injustices are not committed was granted to those affected and therefore a new appeal was made.

Affected, displaced people from Bento Rodrigues joined in protests. Have not been resettled to date (photo: Tlio Santos/EM/DAPress)

Throughout the process, BHP’s lawyers described the company’s efforts to repair those affected through Fundao Renova, pointing out that justice would be within the reach of any Brazilian and that a lawsuit in England would duplicate actions already underway in Brazil.

On the other hand, lawyers for those affected, from the international law firm PGMBM, argued that, more than 6 years after the breakup, there is no ongoing compensation process that covers the victims in Brazil and allows for full compensation. In their view, as BHP is a British company, its clients could choose to sue in England.

Justice abroad

The judicial course of those affected in the United Kingdom

November 5, 2015

» Fundo dam, operated by mining company Samarco, in Mariana, breaks, releasing 40 million cubic meters of iron ore tailings. A contingent estimated at 700 thousand people impacted in the Rio Doce Basin. Nineteen died after the rupture, with one of the victims not having his body recovered so far.