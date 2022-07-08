Mariana’s victims win appeal and can sue BHP in the United Kingdom – Gerais

In 2018, English and Brazilian lawyers from the PGMBM office filed an international lawsuit asking the mining company BHP Billiton to compensate in 5 billion pounds (more than R$ 32 billion) those affected, municipalities and companies affected by the rupture, which took place on November 5 of 2015.
The report of State of Mines exclusively revealed the process when it began to be prepared, in Mariana, and has followed its developments since 2018, having covered the trials that preceded the admission of the process twice, in 2020 and in 2022, in Manchester and London.
The admission of the case in the courts of the United Kingdom renews the hope of the approximately 200,000 victims represented by the Anglo-Brazilian firm PGMBM, who so far have not been compensated in Brazil for the tragedy that occurred in 2015.
After the dam ruptured, 19 people died, 500,000 were affected and 40 million cubic meters of iron ore were dumped into the Rio Doce Hydrographic Basin, between Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo, reaching the Atlantic Ocean.
25 municipalities from Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo also joined the action, including Mariana, five municipalities, six religious institutions and 530 companies of different sizes.
BHP Billiton can appeal within 28 days for a Supreme Court review, but appeal at this level is normally only accepted when it concerns a point considered to be of public importance.
In the first instance, the judge of the Manchester Civil Justice Court considered that it would be an abuse of jurisdiction to judge BHP at the same time that proceedings are taking place in Brazil. PGMBM’s lawyers claim that there is not enough justice being done in Brazil.
In a first decision, the Court of Appeal upheld the decision of first instance. But a contingency of the civil code so that great injustices are not committed was granted to those affected and therefore a new appeal was made.
Throughout the process, BHP’s lawyers described the company’s efforts to repair those affected through Fundao Renova, pointing out that justice would be within the reach of any Brazilian and that a lawsuit in England would duplicate actions already underway in Brazil.
On the other hand, lawyers for those affected, from the international law firm PGMBM, argued that, more than 6 years after the breakup, there is no ongoing compensation process that covers the victims in Brazil and allows for full compensation. In their view, as BHP is a British company, its clients could choose to sue in England.
Justice abroad
The judicial course of those affected in the United Kingdom
November 5, 2015
» Fundo dam, operated by mining company Samarco, in Mariana, breaks, releasing 40 million cubic meters of iron ore tailings. A contingent estimated at 700 thousand people impacted in the Rio Doce Basin. Nineteen died after the rupture, with one of the victims not having his body recovered so far.
September 21, 2018
» At the risk of the damages actions being time-barred after three years of the disaster, the English law firm SPG Law, currently PGMBM, announced that it would file a lawsuit in UK courts against BHP Billiton SPL, the parent company of Samarco alongside Vale. At the time it was estimated at £5 billion.
October 3, 2018
» Agreement signed between the Public Prosecutor’s Office, Samarco and its controlling companies (besides BHP, Vale) provided for the interruption of the legal statute of limitations
November 2, 2018
» The PGMBM office files in the UK Courts the claims for compensation against BHP Billiton SPL representing more than 200,000 people affected by the dam failure
November 16, 2018
» Renova Foundation pressures municipalities and affected people to desist from international action as a condition for receiving agreed compensation. Lawyers from the international office react
March 13, 2020
» PGMBM presents BHP with a wide set of documents arguing that the clients’ intention to bring a lawsuit before the UK Courts is legitimate. There are legal opinions, testimonies from victims and Brazilian lawyers who worked in Brazil on behalf of those affected and populations affected by the rupture of the Fundo dam.
July 22 to 31, 2020
» Lawyers for those affected and BHP Billiton take the international case to the Civil Justice Center in Manchester, where Judge Sir Mark Turner judges whether the damages can be prosecuted by the UK courts
November 9, 2020
» Judge Sir Mark Turner considers the claim for damages by those affected against the Anglo-Australian company BMP Billiton to be abusive. Victims’ lawyers appeal
March 23, 2021
» The Court of Appeal in London denies the appeal and dismisses the case. Lawyers point out that the decision was taken outside the arguments presented, disregards precedents and still carries a risk of serious injustice, especially due to facts in progress in Brazil, such as possible suspicion by the Federal Court, requests from the MP for the extinction of Renova and judicial recovery of Samarco
May 04, 2021
» Judge of the Court of Appeal in London considers himself suspicious and transfers the petition to the vice-president of the institution, who reopens the analysis
July 27, 2021
» Court of Appeal of the Royal Courts of Justice in London decides that the appeal of those affected must be heard again and reopens the international process
October 14, 2021
» Advocates for those affected include new evidence and update the situation of those affected for trial at the Court of Appeal in London
Between 4th and 8th of April 2022
» The judges of the Court of Appeal heard the arguments of BHP and those affected on the admission of the action in the United Kingdom
July 8, 2022
» Court of Appeal in London rules that all issues brought by those affected can be heard in the UK case against BHP Billiton. Company may try to appeal