Marina Ruy Barbosa vents, responds to ex-BBB and exposes friend’s betrayal: “Plays in the press”

The actress used her Twitter again to reveal that she has already been “betrayed” by a trusted person.

In the last days, Bruno Gagliasso got involved in a new controversy and commented on the famous “surubão de Noronha”. The actor, with Giovanna Ewbankwas interviewed on the podcast ‘Who Pod, Pod’presented by Fernanda Paes Leme: “Man, the surubão is nothing more than a smokescreen for a controversy that happened during the soap opera (O Sétimo Guardian)”said.

“That’s the truth, do you want me to tell you who released it?”, he added. the novel that Bruno quoted, it’s ‘The Seventh Guardian’which became known for its controversy with Marina Ruy Barbosapointed out as the pivot of the separation of Jose Loretowith whom he was a romantic partner, and Débora Nascimento. After the decoration of Gagliassothe redhead published on twitter: “Eêê hypocrisy danadaaaaa”.

Yesterday (7), on the same social network, the artist replied to a post by the formerBBB Fernanda Keullathat wrote: “Someone here has already confided weaknesses, vented about important facts in his life with a ‘friend’. And this friend, at some point, used it to be able to offend you? (That was yesterday)”. Not to mention anyone’s name, Marina he responded.

“Yea! And there are times when the person turns something you said into something else and throws it in the press”. In June, Marina granted an interview to ‘WHO’ and spoke about the dream of pursuing an international career: “I want at some point to study abroad and have some time anonymous, being able to have another kind of freedom. It is interesting to be able to observe more than to be observed”.