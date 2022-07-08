Mario Frias did not make a scandal in the ICU, says hospital – 07/07/2022 – Illustrated

Hospital Santa Lúcia, in Brasília, issued a note this Thursday stating that Mario Frias, former special secretary for Culture in the Bolsonaro government and pre-candidate for federal deputy for São Paulo, did not have “inadequate conduct or behavior” during the meeting. his admission on Monday, caused by a heart attack.

The note, signed by the director of Hospital Santa Lúcia Sul, Sergio Murilo Domingues Sul, and published by Frias himself on his social networks, emphasizes that no such case was recorded by the medical or nursing staff, which contradicts information released by the column of Leo Dias, on the Metrópoles portal, according to which Frias would have made several demands with an arrogant tone.

The column suggested that Frias would have one of the most basic plans of the operator Amil and, admitted to an ICU, he would have raged when he learned that he did not have the right to a private bathroom. “Does everyone use this bathroom? But I’m Mario Frias”, he allegedly told a hospital employee. The information is attributed to anonymous internal sources.

Emphasizing that he was hospitalized with an acute myocardial infarction, Frias’ profile on the networks states that “a patient in this state is incapable of communicating, nor of having a ‘tantrum’ or having any kind of aggressive reaction, even because as it was reported by his wife, Mario said he was feeling a lot of pain and she reported that it was desperate”.

The actor remains under observation in an ICU after undergoing a catheterization, although he has no signs of instability.

Frias already had a heart attack when he was part of the government of Jair Bolsonaro, in December last year. He also underwent catheterization after being rushed to the hospital on the occasion. Less than six months later, the actor was hospitalized again with acute angina.

The second episode, according to the candidate himself, had nothing to do with heart. “It’s a hip surgery that I have that ended up giving me a fright, because of some medicine I took for pain, I ended up feeling bad”, said the secretary at the time.

In both episodes, it took him a few days to return to his office at the Special Secretariat for Culture.